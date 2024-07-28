HS Savukoski | There is a corner in Finland where an ordinary passenger car can’t get by – Here, every tenth car is a model familiar from war tanks

HS Savukoski|At Savukoski, every tenth car is a Toyota Hilux known from desert wars. There are good reasons for that.

Lokka fisherman Risto Pyhäjärvi’s Hilux is almost 40 years old. Pyhäjärvi drives his car on Loka’s remote roads, whose sharp rims have punctured many tires of other cars.

Otto Ponto

19:28

THE LAST ONES meters from Sodankyla Pauli Karppinen can crank with the gear in neutral. A heavy car slides from Savukoskentie to Karppinen’s yard under its own kinetic energy.

The car is, among other things, the Toyota Hilux SUV made famous by the terrorist organization Isis.