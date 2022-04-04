HS Running School HS launches eight-part running school – Get involved with running coach Joonas Laurila

Would you like to start running or get better in the sport? Welcome to HS Running School, where you will get the tools for a sustainable and enjoyable running hobby. The four-week listening course starts on April 11th.

Are you you too are about to dig up your sneaker and head for the jogging path in the nearby forest? Would you like running not to be left once or twice, but to become a permanent hobby and habit?

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced veteran in terms of running, it is worth noting on the calendar on Monday 11.4. That’s when the HS Running School, which can be listened to and read, is suitable for beginners or more experienced runners.

During the four-week, listening course, a runner and a running coach Joonas Laurila goes through the main building blocks of the running hobby, from goal setting to technology and food to running competitions. Laurila, a journalist and producer of Sport magazine, dives into the world of running with Laurila Eliisa Aikkila.

The goal of the running school is that in a month, you will find yourself thinking about running in a new way. Running has become a part of your everyday life – an enjoyable one!

HS Running School episodes appear twice a week, always on Mondays and Thursdays at hs.fi/juoksukoulu. In the same place you will find articles that complement the episodes in readable form.

Running school episodes are available to HS subscribers. The episodes are great for listening during a run, and you can return to them later.

Mark HS Running School dates on your calendar or let the newsletter handle the reminders for you: Ma 11.4. Section 1: For the run – What to consider when starting a run?

To 14.4. Section 2: Technology – Make running economical and avoid injuries!

Ma 18.4. Section 3: Motivation – Where do you get the motivation to come to a tight spot?

To 21.4. Episode 4: Please – Without recovery you cannot develop, and sleep alone is not enough!

Ma 25.4. Section 5: Nutrition – What should a runner understand about charcoal or refueling?

To 28.4. Section 6: Purpose – What am I aiming for as a runner, and what kind of running culture motivates me?

May 2.5. Episode 7: To the Games? – This is how you prepare for the top performance, whether it’s an official race or your own record!

To 5.5. Episode 8: Life – How to make the running hobby continue for the next few weeks as well as for the rest of your life?

Joonas Laurila has passed long way as a runner and reconciled marathon dreams to his life as both a student and a busy father.

“I’ve made enough mistakes in my runner career and figured out in coaching what really works. Those doctrines are dismantled in episodes. In addition to voice coaching, the sections include a text section that serves as a databank with useful links to additional material. ”

One thing is for sure, Laurila promises. Now we embark on a journey philosophically and broadly, each with his own goals. No previous running experience is required, but both beginners and more experienced runners can take part in the course.

“No such coaching has been done in Finland before. So whether you have attended numerous running schools before or are considering the first one, you should go. ”

