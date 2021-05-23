HS research | Joonas Raiskio began to investigate his collection letters in more detail and found a lot of oddities – HS’s extensive investigation reveals that collection companies repeatedly break the law

Joonas Raiskio began to study his recovery letters in more detail and found a lot of ambiguities. Many other indebted people have also challenged the bear letters of the collection companies. The HS report reveals that debt collection companies repeatedly break the law, that supervision in the sector is toothless and the law is on the creditor’s side.

For subscribers

Spring In 2020, the state of emergency hit thousands of Finnish entrepreneurs on their knees.

The moment the prime minister Sanna Marin had to report the blockade of Uusimaa and other severe pandemic restrictions, a carpenter from Hämeenkyrö Juho from Valkila customers disappeared.