HS received a government program | Many extortions on benefits for the unemployed: see the list of employment measures

According to the estimates of the Ministry of Finance, the employment measures planned by the government will bring 78,000 additional workers. The government’s goal is 100,000.

Future the government aims to strengthen the public finances by two billion euros by 2027 through employment measures.

From the government program draft obtained by Helsingin Sanomat, it appears that the measures estimated by the Ministry of Finance will achieve 78,000 additional jobs.

In addition, the government will take a number of other measures, with the help of which it hopes the number of additional employees will rise to more than 100,000 people.

Significant part, i.e. 41,000 additional employees, is to be achieved by dismantling incentive traps.

Earnings-related unemployment insurance is to be graduated so that its amount drops to 80 percent after eight weeks of unemployment and to 75 percent after 34 weeks of unemployment.

Social security child increases will be removed.

Attached is a list of all actions aimed at dismantling incentive traps. The actions are supposed to strengthen the public finances by 1.1 billion euros.

Others with social security changes and taxation changes, the government is aiming for 37,000 additional employees.

The most consistent action is the reduction of the index increases of social benefits linked to the consumer price index and the national pension index.

The Ministry of Finance has also estimated that the reduction of earned income taxation and the abolition of adult education support will improve employment.

In addition, the government program lists actions with which the government aims to meet the goal of 100,000 employed, but for which there are at least no impact assessments yet.

Labor market reforms:

•Development of the negotiation system and improvement of labor peace

•Increasing local agreement

• Dismantling barriers to employment

Development of working life and well-being at work:

• Reform of labor force services

• Equality in working life and prevention of discrimination

•Strengthening the participation of the partially able-bodied in working life

•Taking care of work ability and coping at work

The government also wants to reform income support, strengthen integration and promote the recruitment of international talent.