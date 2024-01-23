HS Rautavaara | Kohu MP was elected to lead the sickest municipality in Finland – This is how he plans to change the direction of the municipality

Ex-MP Mikko Kärnä has only served as Rautavaara's municipal manager for just over a month, but has already presented many ideas for the development of the municipality. There is plenty of work, as the municipality's population is elderly and morbidity is high.

Finland Samoa. Small, scenic, in the middle of everything.

Did you guess what Finnish municipality is about?

Well, of course from Rautavaara. From a municipality of just under 1,500 inhabitants located in the northeastern part of Pohjois-Savo.

The Samoa parable comes from the recent mayor of Rautavaara, ex-MP Mikko Kärnän from the mouth.

He has only been in charge of the Savoia municipality for just over a month, but he has already had time to let the wind blow. Kärnä has brought to light many ideas for the development of the municipality and has praised the possibilities of Rautavaara in interviews.

He has told about the ongoing solar power project and the mining company's new ore searches near the church village of Rautavaara.

The new mayor has presented the park of abandoned statues as the new attraction of the church village. At least the cities of Kotka and Turku have already received a phone call from Rautavaara that the disputed Lenin statues are suitable here.

Kärnä has also started preparing an update to the old scheme next to Tiilikkajärvi National Park and is looking for tourism investors.

Mikko Kärnä fell out of parliament in the last election. After that, he applied for several positions as a municipal manager, and Rautavaara got the job. Kärnä moved there with his spouse and dogs in December. He has previously worked as the municipal manager of Enontekiö.

During his time as a Member of Parliament, Mikko Kärnä was known as a smart commentator who also aroused anger. Kärnä plans to be active on social media as a municipal leader, but a little more moderately.

At risk let's hope that the new mayor will bring a new pulse.

That's what is needed in Rautavaara, because the municipality is often presented in less flattering ways. Rautavaara is usually mentioned when talking about the aging of the population, getting sick, low level of education or poverty.

According to the statistics of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL), the morbidity rate of the population is the second or third highest in the whole country in Rautavaara. Depending on whether the municipality's large elderly population is taken into account or not.

According to Kela, Rautavaara has relatively the highest number of people unable to work nationwide. Unemployment has increased in recent years.

Last year, Kela's benefits were relatively the most paid to people from Rauvaara in Finland.

Statistics don't burst with vitality, but what do the people of Rauvaara themselves think of their homeland?

Principal of Rautavaara Unified School and High School Marianne from Korkala satiate. He states that relatively many elderly people live in Rautavaara – and this is reflected in the streetscape and statistics.

“But there are also us young families with children here, whose parents work here or elsewhere. We are not as sick and poor as we are told. I feel that I am a highly educated adult who is doing well in life.”

The headmaster is a barefoot ironclad who has only lived elsewhere during his teacher studies. Half shock was found in Rautavaara, so the return was a matter of course.

The couple lives with their 7- and 8-year-old children in the house they built on the shore of the lake. The children enjoy circus school and soccer. Korkalainen's own time is currently being spent on writing his dissertation, which he will also be able to do mainly from Rautavaara.

“Yes, living in Rautavaara requires a certain attitude and approach to life. Or anywhere in a small town. However, I feel that those interests are possible here as well.”

Principal Marianne Korkalainen escorted her child Viljo Korkalainen from the dentist back to school. The school center and health center are located next to each other.

From Korka there are 130 elementary and middle school students in the unified school he leads.

Rautavaara also has a high school with 27 students, where they try to attract students from other places as well. Next fall, the medical-natural sciences emphasis line will start at the high school.

The municipality's birth rate has fallen to a low level. In recent years, well under 10 children have been born per year. Last year, only three babies were born, according to Statistics Finland's preliminary data.

The primary school is changing from a single-class school to a school with combined classes. In the headmaster's opinion, the small size of the school is also a strength.

“We don't live in any aviary, not even in Rautavaara, but we have still avoided some of the mild phenomena of cities. We have a caring atmosphere at school, and that comes largely from the fact that we all know each other at school.”

The nature of Rautavaara means a lot to Rauha Partase, who lives in Ylä-Luosta of Rautavaara, and was doing business in the center. He has followed the actions of the new municipal manager with interest. “At least he has a tomera feel,” says Partanen.

“Wonderful this is the place. This nature and tranquility”, says the person who came to the church village from Ylä-Luosta on business Rauha Partanen.

“The framework is in place here. When you live here on top of the dangers, this landscape is like a winter wonderland,” says the entrepreneur as well Mona Koskelo.

It is difficult to get people from Rautavaara to get rid of reproaches from their hometown. Many admit that more young residents and jobs are needed, but then the conversation turns to praise.

Well, let the ironclads brag. After all, that misery has already been told.

According to Mona Koskelo, Rautavaara looks its best as soon as a person coming from the south turns their car from main road 75 at Hankamäki to the road leading to Rautavaara.

From the undulating road, forested dangerous landscapes open up, which in suitable weather are covered with thick snow. Based on the scenery, you could imagine that you are already at the height of Kainuu.

Koskelo runs an experience and program service company in Rautavaara, which also has operations in Tahko. He organizes, among other things, snowmobile events.

“For me, life here doesn't look like it does in the headlines, but rather as a positive way forward. Tourism services are now being developed here with great enthusiasm, and the flow of tourism has already been increased.”

Entrepreneur Mona Koskelo (right) with her mother Kirsi Koskelo on the shore of Lake Keyritty, where the entrepreneur organizes a snowmobiling event in March. Kirsi Koskelo is a municipal councilor of the Left Alliance in Rautavaara and has trained as a tour guide. So far, he has not found a full-time job in the field in his home county, but is now working for the second winter as a tour guide in Inari.

Rautavaaran the most important travel destinations are Tiilikkajärvi National Park and Metsäkartano, a youth center known for its camp schools. In order to develop the tourism industry, the municipality is currently running a nature tourism project.

Ellen Mantsinen has followed Rautavaara's life through his work. He lives in the neighboring municipality in Lapinlahti and works in the Rautavaara parish acting as as a deacon.

“We don't live in a bubble here and wait for someone to bring things ready. Here, we do things ourselves and implement many things in a group. Carpools are organized, volunteers visit lonely elderly people,” he says.

“Perhaps it has already slipped a little to the point that society's services are already done as voluntary work. And it may be even more in the future, when services decrease.”

Acting director of the parish deacon Ellen Mantsinen and parish volunteer Erkki Pursiainen were at the municipal office helping out at a passport photographing event, which was attended by many elderly people.

Social security reform As a result, Rautavaara has become concerned about the future of social and health services. For the time being, people with iron deficiency can see a doctor and a dentist at their own health center.

There is one grocery store in Rautavaara. There have been no bank branches for years.

Työraitti ry, the association of the unemployed, runs a workshop and a shop-café in an old gas station, which has been given the funny name Sattuman Kaappa in Savolish dialect.

Posti and Matkahuolto services also operate there. Many residents of Rauvaara actively use them, because in the absence of specialized stores, many mention that they do business in online stores.

The problem with a small municipality is that when one specialty store closes, the services in that field may disappear from the municipality completely.

Bridge at the moment, the people of Rautavaara are excited about their lunch and evening restaurant.

The hotel-restaurant Tiilikka is the only regularly open restaurant in the church village. The company and the property have been for sale for two years, but no buyers have been found. Entrepreneur Marjut Lipponen has promised to keep the restaurant open until March.

There is a lot of work to be done, but the turnover has been steady, entrepreneur Marjut Lipponen says about the hotel-restaurant Tiilika that he owns.

He has been running the hotel-restaurant for 15 years with his mother Anne Lipponen with. This is already retired, but still works for the company part-time. However, he already wants out of working life.

“I don't have enough resources for this alone,” says Marjut Lipponen.

“I wouldn't want to end this. Our financial situation is stable and we are a debt-free company. The hope is that some solution could be found, but it is a bit worrying.”

Childhood neighbors Osmo Koskelo (left) and Minna Tuomainen told about Rautavaara. “You must come here in the summer. Then you don't have to do anything but go around all the wonderful sandy beaches,” said Tuomainen.

Renew businesses, new residents. Families with children. They are needed at Rautavaara. How will the new municipal manager get Rautavaara's sled to turn around?

“That equation is easy, but at the same time very difficult,” says Mikko Kärnä.

According to him, Rautavaara has many opportunities, especially in the development of nature tourism. And the mine would be a lottery win for the municipality.

“When new jobs come, it spawns more elsewhere. When a positive cycle is started, these types of municipalities succeed. And the local entrepreneurs already operating in the municipality must not be forgotten.”

Kärnä knows that the expectations of the people of Rautavaara regarding their new municipal manager are high. He is satisfied that the financial situation of the municipality is currently quite good. Better than in many other municipalities.

“I will do everything I can to ensure that the population of the municipality is given a big boost to growth and business life. Everyone still understands that one person cannot be a McGyver who changes everything with the snap of his fingers,” says Kärnä.

“However, there must be a lot of pucks in the air. Sometimes there are bumps, sometimes it hits.”