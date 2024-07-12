HS Rauma | Some people are afraid of this Finnish food – “Tastes heavenly”

HS Rauma|Looks can be deceiving. The harsh nature of Rauma’s traditional food makes many leave the food untasted, even though the taste might surprise you.

in Rauma in the theater restaurant Ankkur, every weekday a dish is served that does not look very appealing.

The food looks like some kind of mösso, the contents of which have to be guessed.

“People describe that you don’t know if this is coming or going. Goes in both directions with equal ease,” says the entrepreneur of Fresco restaurants Seppo Aronen a little twinkle in the corner of his eye.