Eevia Nordvall (left) and Janne Nordvall said that Finland’s narrowest street is atmospheric and therefore definitely worth a visit in the duo’s opinion.

Every year, more than half a million tourists and locals step on the little alleyway. However, the importance of the street is much greater than its size.

Gravel rustles under the shoes, when the Romanians Heli Tuominen and Blue Backman are walking along Kitukränni.

This is not just any street, but the narrowest street in Finland. It is located in a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in the heart of Old Rauma.