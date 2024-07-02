HS Rauma | “Only a few people know this,” said the couple about the “ugly” lighthouse, an easy day trip away

The appearance of the Kylmäpihlaja lighthouse is sometimes criticized for not looking like a lighthouse, but the silo rocks of the barren rock island and the open sea make the nature of the place particularly beautiful.

Less than an hour’s boat ride from Rauma is the Kylmäpihlaja lighthouse, whose appearance evokes emotions. Some tourists say they have visited the lighthouse island even hundreds of times.

TThreatened Lapland terns scream: “Tiiir-raaa, tiiir-raaa, tiiir-raaa.”

From Naantali Nils Grönberg sits in front of the Kylmäpihlaja lighthouse and tilts his head to listen to the shrill screeching.

“Right now I don’t miss ACDC or metal music at all. I prefer to listen to these birds.”