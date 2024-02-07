HS Raisio | There is a man working in the Ikea restaurant who has become a small phenomenon – “I like to serve with heart”

Osman Helez, who works at Raisio Ikea, has become famous among customers. This year he was recognized as the best restaurant customer serviceman in Finland.

Smile sticks. And Osman Helez smiles a lot.

He asks about the customers, asks if the food tastes good and wishes the group sitting in the restaurant Bon appétit. When he speaks, he looks straight into the eyes.

“I like to serve with my heart,” says Helez.

He works at Raisio Ikea. You can see the man in the restaurant upstairs or the bistro downstairs. Helez has become famous among Ikea's customers. Many recognize his face and some have memorized his name.

When the customers leave, Helez waves and wishes them a good day.

Osman Helez noticed familiar people in the Ikea bistro and went to chat. Silja Ristimella (left) and Hanna Widemark say that they appreciate Helez's kindness and that they regularly exchange information with him.

At Silja Ristim goes to Ikea once or twice a month during the winter. A friend or spouse is usually involved.

Ristimet praises Helezi as friendly, hardworking and considerate of all customers. Belongings are exchanged at Ikea whenever possible. According to Ristimella, Helez remembers the things they have talked about during previous visits. Topics include cars and vacations.

“He's such a happy pill,” says Ristimella.

If there has been a queue at the cash register, and the matter has been left unfinished, Ristimella and his entourage may come back after the meal to finish the exchange with Helez. According to Ristimella, Helez doesn't just chat, but performs his duties at the same time.

“He is very hardworking in addition to being a great customer service person,” says Ristimella.

Colleagues call Helez a “customer service legend”.

“He gets the most customer feedback. Osmani is praised as cordial, funny and service-oriented. There is a lot of feedback that there is a funny man in the restaurant,” says the kitchen manager Tiia Kuusniemi.

Everyone knows who the funny man is.

Helezi the praises you receive are not out of the blue.

In January, Helez was awarded the prestigious Pro award as the best restaurant customer service of the year. Pro awards are given annually to experts in hotel, restaurant and catering services in several different series.

The victory came as a surprise to Helez.

“It was very exciting,” he recalls.

Ikea proposed Helez for the award. The jury of the pro recognition competition selected him as one of the finalists. After that, people could vote for their favorite and the jury made their choice.

At the workplace, Helez's victory was celebrated with a cake.

55-year-old Osman Helezi has a long Ikea career behind him. He has only had a few bad days at work.

Good According to Helez, customer service is the sum of many factors. He himself is friendly and talkative. If the customer is having a bad day, he does his best to make him leave in a better mood.

“I say come here and let's hug. Now you drink coffee and sit in peace.”

Osman Helezi's key chain has a butterfly, a bow and a hockey pin from a customer.

Helez has been working at Raisio Ikea since its opening. He will be 16 years old this summer. Helez plans to stay at work for a long time, as long as his health is sufficient.

He feels good that the customers like him.

“When a customer says I'm good, I feel it in my heart.”