HS Punkaharju | In the middle of a summer paradise, a housing company on the brink of bankruptcy persists: “The cash is empty”

Two apartment buildings in Punkaharju are in danger of falling into disrepair, as the housing company is suffering from payment difficulties for its Russian shareholders. A few residents who persist in the houses live in uncertainty.

Lyrics echoes in an empty and dark house. In the yard, grasses yellowed by the end of summer are rampant. The window pane has been broken with a stone.

In Savonlinna’s Punkaharju, two apartment buildings are falling into disrepair, because the housing company has suffered payment difficulties. A few residents, whose lives are full of uncertainties, have persisted in the houses during the summer.

At the very beginning of August, the electricity had been cut off in the common areas of the housing company, and there was no heating either. The water supply stopped at the beginning of summer.

We could make it until the first frosts, thought the residents Brother Matti and Sirpa Laukkanen. Veli-Matti Laukkanen wonders if he could have a fireplace in the apartment.

When the water supply stopped, the Laukkas developed their own “well”. It can be found around the corner, under the gutter. Rainwater flows from the edge into a bucket. Sirpa Laukkanen rushes a full bucket into the apartment, puts the empty one in its place and wishes there were more large buckets in use.

The housing association includes two low-rise buildings near the Punkaharju school and the center.

Housing company former chairman of the board Petri Paunonen says that the company has had financial difficulties for years, as some shareholders have neglected to pay their dues.

According to Paunonen, the last straw was the sanctions imposed on the Russians after the start of the war and the resulting situation in which financial transactions between Finland and Russia have become significantly more difficult. The payment attempted through the Russian bank could not necessarily be accepted in Finland due to the sanctions.

According to Paunonen, about 70 percent of the apartments are owned by Russians. During the corona pandemic and now the war in Ukraine, some Russian shareholders have not been able to get to Finland, he states. This, combined with cash flow problems, plunged the company’s finances into a very difficult situation.

When some shareholders were unable to pay the consideration, the reluctance to pay spread to other shareholders, some of whom are also Finnish citizens, says Paunonen. The housing company’s former property manager has a similar opinion Juhani Rissase hosting office from Isto. He worked as a property manager in a housing association until last spring.

Paunonen owns five apartments from the housing association, which currently have no residents.

He says that with the consideration payments for twenty apartments, the housing association remained afloat until last autumn, but then the sanctions and the increased costs in the weakened economic situation were too much for the housing association.

“The cash register was empty, and there was no more money.”

Paunonen himself resigned from the board of the housing company at the end of June. He says that his decision was due to the disputed situation of the shareholders of the housing association.

“I think the housing company should have filed for bankruptcy. However, no agreement was reached on the matter.”

According to Paunonen, Taloyhtiö would have debts worth several tens of thousands of euros. There are heating and electricity bills and real estate taxes unpaid, he says.

Suomen Asiakastieton from the register maintained, it is clear that a new board of directors has been appointed for the housing company at the beginning of August.

However, according to Paunonen, the new government has been formed under unclear circumstances. The same is said by the partner of the housing company Svetlana Zakharova, who belonged to the previous board of the housing company. According to Paunonen and Zaharova, some of the shareholders are very confused by the situation.

Marked as the new chairman of the board Nikolay Kiselev did not agree to comment on the housing association’s situation. He directed to contact Snezana to Leibiswhich Kiselev says works as a lawyer for the housing association.

Seura magazine published in 2021 according to the article, the Russian-born Leibinen is the director of the holding company founded by the Alfamark Group in Estonia in 2019. Based on its website, Alfamark operates in the real estate sector. According to the company, Leibinen is responsible for updating the group’s Facebook pages in Finnish and Russian.

Leibinen did not answer the phone, but he briefly commented on the housing association’s situation via text message.

“At the moment, the company’s board is working to get things right,” the message reads.

The Kankaankuja building company’s mailing address is listed as the address in Virolahti in the customer information. Next to the address it says Leibinen. In addition, the building company has an address in Helsinki. The Vatalex legal office operates at that address.

Apartment Oy Kankaankuja 4–6 in Punkaharju filed for bankruptcy once in the spring. According to Puruvesi magazine the application was withdrawn on 3 May.

According to Puruvesi, the bankruptcy petition was filed by the legal office Vatalex due to unpaid invoices. Vatalex entrepreneur and litigation assistant Aleksander Vatanski briefly commented to the newspaper that he had an assignment from a few of the building company’s partners.

Petri Paunonen told Puruvesi newspaper that the reason for the cancellation was that the invoices in question were not to be paid by the housing company but by the individual shareholders.

August at the beginning, Kankaankuja seemed to live in complete uncertainty about the current situation of the housing company. The lives of the residents were affected above all by the cessation of water supply.

“They could put a pipe in the yard and a real well,” says Sirpa Laukkanen.

Carrying water was a chore, because according to Sirpa Laukkanen, 60 liters of water sinks into one washing machine.

“In the past, a rainy day was a bad thing, nowadays we hope for rain,” says Veli-Matti Laukkanen.

It feels a little damp in Laukkaten’s apartment.

“But it’s good for an asthmatic when the air is humid,” Veli-Matti Laukkanen says and laughs.

Gallops live on rent at Kankaankuja 4. At least they had not been told about the current situation of the housing company.

“No one reports anything. The landlord called earlier in the summer that the water supply might stop on Monday, as it did then,” says Sirpa Laukkanen.

The Laukkas say that the city of Savonlinna would have offered them to move to another apartment because of the situation. However, the Laukkas did not want to move, because the apartment offered was too small for them.

Collecting and carrying water is part of the job, says Sirpa Laukkanen. "But it's been lived like this before."

Tens of liters of water are needed for one washing machine.

Veli-Matti and Sirpa Laukkanen were among the few who lived in the apartment complex at the beginning of August.

Next door a bulgarian living in crab Lidiya Hristova sighs and spreads his arms.

“We can’t move from here. We have a dog, and our workplaces are located nearby. We have lived in this house for ten years.”

In Hristova’s home, it was really evident that the water supply had stopped: the apartment was filled with water canisters, buckets and buckets.

At least for a while, the residents had the opportunity to fetch water and wash at the nearby school. According to Hristova, she and her husband washed at their workplaces and her husband carried water home from his workplace.

Hristova says that at the beginning of August, only three apartments had residents in Kankaankuja 4. Hristova’s children live abroad, and according to her own words, she and her husband have no reason to return to Bulgaria. Punkaharju and the Kankaankuja apartment building is their home.

“Now we’re just waiting to see what happens,” says Hristova.

About a week after HS’s visit to Kankaankujan, Petri Paunonen and Svetlana Zaharova say that the housing association will get water again.

There is still no information about the restoration of the heating.

Bulgarian Lidiya Hristova’s home is firmly in Punkaharju, and she would not like to have to move from her current apartment.

Lidiya Hristova spreads her hands and repeats several times: “I don’t know what’s going on. “