HS Punkaharju | In the 1980s, a utopia was mined in the middle of the national landscape, where “everyone” visited – This is how Retretti went to ruin

The doors of the art and event center Retret are closed after bankruptcy. In the empty cave, it looks very different from the best years of the art cave.

Punk ridge

From here should have become an even bigger, more impressive and more diverse cultural entity. Now the art and event center Retretti stands behind closed doors in the middle of the most beautiful national landscape on Savonlinna’s Punkaharju.

Last spring Retreat filed for bankruptcy. The renovation of the center was left unfinished, and in its wake the approximately 1.5 kilometer long cave of Retreti now looks quite unfinished.

We walk the former executive director of the Retretti Culture Association Jussi Silvennoinen with flashlights in the dark and cold dungeon of the Retreat. Water drips from the ceiling and walls, suddenly a drop falls on the head.

The drops hit the plastic wraps that cover the products ordered at the Retreat. Some of the packages have an elevator that was supposed to be installed in the dungeon. In the spotlight of the lamp, caves, recesses and pools of water flash as we walk along the corridors deeper into the cave.

The view in the dungeon is quite different from the Retreat in its best days.

In the summer of 2021, the public could still get to know the Retreat and the Kalevala-themed exhibition.

In 2002, the dungeon of the Retreat looked very different than in the summer of 2023.

Silvennoin started as Executive Director of Retret in 2021.

“Back then, the outlook was quite different. At that time, the idea was that by the end of 2021, the retreat would have been fully operational.”

The development and investment phase that started in 2018 was supposed to cover the renovation of the entire approximately 6,000 square meter cave area and the start of new operations.

The retreat property is owned by Tuunaansaari Luola oy, whose board is chairman Sinikka Mäkelä is the former owner of Retret, a major investor Kai Mäkelän widow. The financial difficulties that stopped the renovation were behind the process related to the division of Kai Mäkelä’s inheritance.

Since the inheritance distribution process was unfinished, the owners could not use their funds in the way required by the renovation work, Silvennoinen said in the spring of 2022.

Attempts were made to find financiers for the retreat both in Finland and abroad, but the negotiations did not yield the desired result. According to Silvennoinen, the renovated Retrett was aimed to open in the summer of 2022, but this did not happen.

“All the preparations were in a very good stage and the summer exhibition was built along with the renovation. But the flight was interrupted and good things were left unfulfilled,” says Silvennoinen.

Jussi Silvennoinen had not been to the Retreat for a long time. A damp, dark and cold dungeon awaited, but Silvennoinen still sees opportunities in it.

In the dungeon when walking, it dawns on how big a whole it is. There would be concert caves in the middle of the bedrock, a cave wall suitable for video and light works, corridors and halls for exhibitions and space for a restaurant.

“The cave is the biggest selling factor, although of course the content is also decisive. Someone would definitely pay a ticket just for the good thing of being able to tour the cave,” says Silvennoinen.

A statue lies in a recess along one of the corridors. It is a reminder of Retret’s last Kalevala-themed exhibition, at least for now.

“Now, part of the dungeon is in pretty bad shape. But not all facilities are as unfinished as it suddenly seems,” says Silvennoinen.

There was no elevator in the cave before, so it was decided to build an elevator shaft during the renovation. According to Silvennoinen, it got the playful job name Porsche elevator, because the idea was that the elevator could have transported a car down to the cave.

We descend the slightly uneven stairs to the great hall. There is a pool at the edge of the hall, where the water is said to be four meters deep at the moment. It is so dark in the cave that if there were no flashlights and even if the eyes got used to the darkness a little, you would still not be able to distinguish anything.

Suddenly, a figure appears on the upper platform of the hall. He turns out to be the main contractor for the renovation. He had come to collect the last things from the dungeon.

“It’s a bit like being in a madhouse here,” he sighs.

Art gallery the financial problems that led to bankruptcy in spring 2023 were said to be caused especially by the war in Ukraine and the closing of the eastern border. In addition, the corona pandemic had an effect.

The bankruptcy is not Retret’s first. The Art Gallery has previously filed for bankruptcy twice: first in 1987, then again in 2012.

The retreat has been a very popular tourist destination when it was open. HS from a few years ago according to the story there was a time when “everyone” went to the Retreat.

The art center hosted big names in the visual arts, such as by Albert Edelfelt, Ilya Repin and Salvador Dalí art. In the thousand-seat Kalliosal, Kotiteollisuus, Popeda, Apulanta and Suvi Teräsniska.

The last time at Retret was a Kalevala-themed video work in the summer of 2021. About 30,000 viewers visited the work.

See also Ukraine studio | The counter-offensive of the Ukrainians has finally begun - battles are being fought on almost all fronts Prince Takamado of Japan gets to know the arts of Retret in 1990, accompanied by the presidential couple Mauno and Tellervo Koivisto.

The then Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands got to know the Retreat in the summer of 2003.

Unique the cave was excavated into the bedrock. With the founder of the retreat Pekka Hyvärinen has clearly been a vision of the cave’s appeal.

“There wasn’t even a meter of natural cave here. It was quite a job back then, and today something of this scale would probably not be done,” says Silvennoinen.

In Retret’s bankruptcy notice, Sinikka Mäkelä hoped that the new owner would be a Finnish cultural foundation, a solvent large company or a consortium.

“The hope would be that Retretti gets a solution it deserves. I hope it doesn’t become a warehouse or a used car store,” says Mäkelä now.

Sinikka Mäkelä

According to Mäkelä, the Retreat has not yet been put up for sale. The liquidation of the bankruptcy estate is still ongoing.

All of Eastern Finland needs a Retreat, both Silvennoinen and Mäkelä state.

“The potential of the retreat has not disappeared anywhere. This would have been a clear engine for the whole of Eastern Finland, serving the growth of tourism. It is not impossible to make such an object work”, says Silvennoinen.

In 1999, Edvard Munch’s art was admired at the Retreat.