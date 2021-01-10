HS Promise of the Year Nella Nyqvist is the most promising young athlete of the year: a 14-year-old badminton player trains up to 14 times a week

HS Sports chose Nella Nyqvist as the most promising young athlete of the year. A 14-year-old badminton player trains up to 14 times a week. Last fall, he won the European Bronze for under-19s and the European Championship for gold for 15-year-olds.

If likes to be the top in Europe and the world in an extremely amateur sport, training is entertaining.

Badminton player Nella Nyqvist, 14, trains 13-14 times a week. On average, half are sports exercises and half are physical exercises, but the number of physical and game exercises can vary between weeks.

Nyqvist has evolved in his sport to a level where he covers himself with several years of older juniors at the European level. There are less than ten years of practice behind. Nyqvist says he was never interested in the sport as a hobby. He wanted to develop better.

“I started playing when I was 6-7 years old. Before that, I tried to play a few balls while I was in the hall. That’s when the training started, ”says Nyqvist.

HS Sports has chosen Nyqvist as the 2020 Young Athlete of the Year, or Promise of the Year. The prize is worth a thousand euros.

The Promise of the Year has been chosen since 2005 and now hits the badminton player for the second time. The first ever to be awarded was Kasper Lehikoinen. Last year, the most promising basketball player was chosen Awak Kuier.

Nella Nyqvist laughed at her election as Promise of the Year.­

Nyqvistin last year was a success. He won gold in the European Under-15 Championships, and Nyqvist won bronze in the Under-19 Series European Championships. The only loss in the 19-year-old tournament came to a Swede three years older To Edith Urell in the semi-finals.

“The semi-final wasn’t perhaps the best game for myself, but I might not have won even better. He was much better, ”Nyqvist says.

According to Nyqvist, Urell’s superiority was reflected in the fact that the Swede was stronger and struck better. In any case, the medals gave Nyqvist credit for doing things right so far.

In the sport played globally, the scepter has been played by Asian players. Nyqvist went to China the second summer to train with local players. It gave perspective to the sport and practice on the Asian side. So far in the Games, Nyqvist’s opponents have come from Europe.

“There came a lot of hard training, and it was nice to get there to train. I also trained with my parents for two or three years. If I had gone somewhere with national team level players, I would probably have practiced with my peers. I did just fine. ”

Nella Nyqvist is the best badminton player of her age in Europe.­

When financial magazine Forbes listed in 2018 the best-earned female athletes, one Asian badminton player was also found in the top ten. The sport thus had the fins to hit a wedge on a list dominated by tennis. That, too, underscores the popularity of badminton in Asia.

An Indian in seventh place on the list Pusarla Venkata Sindhu earned an estimated $ 8.5 million in 2018, according to the magazine.

Sindhu has been second on the world rankings in 2017 and won the doubles world championship since the listing in 2019.

He won Olympic silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016. It was the second medal of more than 1.3 billion people to come to India at the last Olympics. The success raised his market value high. Of the revenue, the prize money was only half a million dollars. The remaining eight million estimated by Forbes came from collaborative patterns.

In training, Nella Nyqvist progresses on her own terms.­

In East Helsinki Nyqvist still has time to evolve towards adult series. He is currently about mid-high school. The eighth grade ends in the spring, the ninth begins next fall.

So far, sports and school have gone well together. After primary school, Nyqvist has tentatively planned to apply to Mäkelänrinne Sports High School, although a final decision has not yet been made.

Nyqvist has been thinking about his own career in adult series, mainly on a European scale. He says he is working for the top of Europe and moving forward as much as possible. However, there is no rush to play against adults.

“At least the goals are still in the junior competitions. Gradually, as it grows a little further, there will be adult competitions in sight, ”Nyqvist says.

In the junior series, the goal is to maintain the prize ball spot the next time a 19-year-old in the series fights for the European Championships. The Games are played every other year, meaning Nyqvist has a medal to defend in the fall of 2022.

Their goals towards Nyqvist trains his club in the Helsinki Badminton Club’s competitive group. He also does physics exercises at home. In addition to making fitness circuits, Nyqvist can do small-scale strength training at home in a small weight room built into the warehouse.

Improving physics helps not only to gain strength for your own punches but also to get under punches from your opponent. The features have use in a sport where the ball moves at tremendous speed. Badminton site Badmintonnoise.com according to the 2018 listing, batting speeds of more than 350 kilometers per hour have been measured at a maximum in women’s games.

Gaining strength is a development target for Nyqvist, but of course good qualities can also be found at a young age.

“My strengths are at least in blows resolutions, and the fact that I’m pretty fast.”

Parents Saara Hynninen and Ilkka Nyqvist were the best players in Finland in their own careers. Both are coaches at HCB and are involved in coaching Nella. Also Nella’s brother Niilo Nyqvist plays and participated in the Finnish team in the European Championships for under-19s.

However, his passion for gaming starts with Nella himself and he also decides his career himself.

In sports exercises the actual playing is at most a moment from the end of the exercises. The rest of the time is spent honing the details of the game.

Playing in addition to the players of his club, Nyqvist has ended his career last year Airi Mikkelän with. Mikkelä, 27, ended his career despite the fact that his place in the Tokyo Olympics was based on his earnings.

The exercises against Mikkeli have provided Nyqvist with an opportunity to compare his own level with the top in Finland.

“There have always been tough games, but Airi usually takes a few more batches more. I’m pretty close, “Nyqvist estimates.

