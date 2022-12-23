In the adult category of HS’s urban delivery gingerbread contest, the winner was a piece encouraging recycling. In the winning work of the children’s series, the townspeople have moved to live in giant plants.

The winners are embarrassed. Now it has happened that the champions who won HS’s urban delivery pepper contest last year won again.

Everything can be recycled -pepper story won a landslide victory by collecting more than half of the readers’ votes in the adult series. Illustrator Jenna Kunnas and site plan architect for the City of Helsinki Sinikka Lahti had wondered whether “there’s any point” in participating in the 10-year competition.

However, the future Helsinki 2099 theme started the inspiration and then it couldn’t be stopped.

“After all, this is an embarrassing thing, but if you don’t lose your will, then this is what happened again,” says Kunnas.

City of Helsinki’s site plan architect Sinikka Lahti (left) and illustrator Jenna Kunnas won HS’s urban editorial pepper contest – again. The winning work of the adult series is in the anniversary year Everything can be recycled.

Junior became the winning piece in the series A green future. A 12-year-old from Helsinki Heimo Karppinen piparitaide received a third of the more than 17,000 votes cast.

In the 2022 festive season of the children’s pepper contest, Heimo Karppinen won with his work Vihreä veluviusuus.

More than 19,000 votes were cast in the adult category. A total of around 120 works participated in the entire competition.

The winning duo of adults also spun dark dystopias during the ideation phase. After all, the environmental crisis is a serious place, but instead of recession, Kunnas and Lahti chose utopia as their subject.

Everything can be recycled – in the work, the sea level has risen, and it was necessary to leave the shores of Helsinki. However, through Pipari, it has been possible to create hope by moving recognizable structures to “Ylä-Herttoniemi”, because that is the part of the city the work represents.

“Maybe it wouldn’t really make sense to move Pasila’s link tower, but this is pepper,” says Kunnas.

The adults’ victory pepper represents “Ylä-Herttonieme”, where the structures have been moved after the sea level rose.

Circular economy was a considered choice as a topic. The message of the work is that you can live a good life in the future as well. As the city’s site plan architect, Lahti also thinks about recycling building parts and new aesthetics in his work.

For creative professionals, pepper is a tool to produce another work. The final work features an Evergreen shipping container and the container contains the work of a graffiti artist known as Egs.

“Egs’s work is culturally and historically important to preserve,” says Kunnas.

The winning work also includes Shell’s cap reused, the Agronomitalo located on Pohjoisna Makasiinikatu, the facade of Helsinki’s winter garden and the bear of Karhupuisto, Amos Rex and islands. As well as vertical cultivation on the deck level.

“Agronomitalo is a yellow art nouveau house for which I have been working on a conservation plan,” says Lahti.

The gas station cap is recycled in a pepper work.

Implementation left to the last drop. On Independence Day, just before the finish line of the competition, Kunnas and Lahti assembled their pepper work. “Not a very wise use of time,” Kunnas admits. This time, the winning duo didn’t wake up for the race until four days before its end. That’s what happened last year.

It took a couple of days to work on the piece.

“Fixing the subway with black tape was the most critical. The metro stretched the rope, and it was necessary to be careful not to topple the Pasila link tower,” says Kunnas.

The metro pepper stretched the rope and caused the danger of the Pasila link tower collapsing.

A winning work let’s eat. Kunnas and Lahti share it at their relatives’ Christmas tables. The municipality is about to take the link tower and the islands, maybe also the bear. Lahti again at least the main facade of the railway station and the Evergreen container.

It has now been said that the duo will not participate in the competition next year. Or maybe even then? Because even now it was fun to get to take a stand on things.

“This doesn’t make sense. But I’m not going to say anything. I finally had time to forget the pain and burnt fingers,” says Lahti.

See the winning work in the 3d image below. The picture moves around the work by scrolling forward as usual.

Junior in the winning work of the series, people have moved from concrete cubes to plants to live. According to pepper artist Heimo Karppinen, the townspeople have realized that they have used too many non-renewable natural resources.

“Due to climate change, exotic plants have started to grow in Finland, and their size has grown insanely,” says Karppinen.

The winner of the children’s series, Green Future is actually another version of the gingerbread.

A green future – winning work was created with the help of formulas. First, Karppinen drew and then cut the molds out of paper. The work that participated in the pepper competition is actually another version of Karppinen’s vision.

“In the first job, the air was humid, and the windows of the pepper houses were ruined. There was a bit of a rush, I made another version on the same day as the picture had to be sent”, says Karppinen.

A green vision of Helsinki in 2099 will probably be eaten on Christmas Eve too.