HS Paimio | Lumi Nolan, 13, who showed her opinion alone, made the adults feel a sting in their hearts – Now she is no longer alone

HS Paimio|13-year-old Lumi Nolan has single-handedly demonstrated for the climate in Paimio. On Friday, he received support.

A tree people start to gather. After a while, there are already a couple dozen of them.

HS told August 24 from the age of 13 Snow from Nolanwho is demonstrating for the climate. He sits with a sign in front of the Paimio town hall and library on Friday afternoons from three to five o’clock.

He was sitting under the oak branches alone before this Friday.

“If no one ever comes, then this probably won’t affect that much”, he thought earlier.

Now, though, people have come forward, and that’s great about Nolan.

Does it feel different to be here when there are others there?

“Of course you feel it,” says Nolan.

They have arrived Juhani Lehto, Hannele Seitsonen and Päivi Härkönen From the Air Conditioning Parents Association. They have a sheet with them that reads: “Grandparents demand climate action”. They have brought people coffee, cocoa, ear buds and fox candies.

Lehto and Seisonen are from Hämeenlinna, Härkönen from Helsinki. In addition to them, several Paimio residents, among others, have gathered at Tamme.

Nolan is surprised that people have arrived from a long distance.

“I thought that maybe someone from Paimio might come. I didn’t expect anyone to come from anywhere,” says Nolan.

A couple of dozen people gathered at Tamme.

At some point a car gasses past, through the open window of which someone shouts something related to going to work.

Juhani Lehto thinks Nolan is “terribly brave”.

Venla Järvinen is on the same lines. At the age of 13, he would not have dared to go to demonstrate his opinion alone in front of the city hall of his hometown.

“I wouldn’t even dare to go now at the age of 24,” says Järvinen.

Climate action now, the sign says.

Merja Tuomola, Teija Travanti, Mirva Salonen and Marke Koskelin read in HS’s story that Nolan shows his mind alone in Paimio.

According to Tuomola, it touched them.

“He is not alone. There are others,” he states.

Tuomola from Turku belongs to a group of environmental activists called Neulekapina.

Tuomola is 64 years old. He also says that he experiences environmental anxiety.

“We adults are responsible for this, not the children. It makes me sad and a little irritated, why don’t adults support children more.”

He says that the knitting rebels knit red neckerchiefs.

“The purpose is for the scarves to be taken to Brussels. There, with their help, politicians are required to act, to comply with the Paris climate agreement. They will be handed over to new members of parliament”, says Tuomola.

Tuomola is very concerned about how the world’s children are doing.

“What will the future be like if we don’t do more?”

Snow Nolan hopes that people will show up next week and the week after that.

“Actually, probably nothing is improved by the fact that there are many people here at once. There is no guarantee that anything will improve, even if there are people here for many years. But, of course, that possibility will increase.”