HS Paimio | A 13-year-old girl sits alone in the climate strike in front of the city hall – This is her message

HS Paimio|A young climate activist from a rural town persistently tries to appeal to the decision-makers, even though no one has participated in the demonstrations he has organized.

In actual Finland On Fridays, a 13-year-old girl sits in front of the town hall in a small town with a sign. He is single-handedly demonstrating for the climate.

Snow Nolan hopes that one day others will join him.

7th grader Lumi Nolan has named his demonstration a climate strike, even though the “strike” takes place after school.

At school in environmental education classes they teach that you have to remember to turn off the lights and buy new clothes only when necessary, Nolan says. He feels that even small actions like this matter, but now we really need big changes: we need to appeal to the decision-makers.

Nolan would not at all underestimate his opportunities to influence in a rural town. He shows his mind in Paimio.

Nolan explains that in every municipality and city, decisions are made on matters that can accelerate or slow down climate change.

“Here, too, there are people who now or in the future are decision-makers or deal with decision-makers,” he reflects.

Lumi Nolan says that he doesn’t use social media very often, but he sometimes follows the channels of environmental organizations and Greta Thunberg.

Many oppose climate activism. Nolan recognizes this and would like to say to the dissenters that this is an issue for all of us.

“If climate change accelerates, it will also affect their lives and even the future of their children and grandchildren.”

Nolan says that her family supports the fact that her daughter has her own opinion and wants to make an impact.

The signs made by Lumi Nolan call for climate action now.

Climate change is not a topic of conversation in Nolan’s circle of friends. He believes that his peers do not see the climate crisis as a similar threat as he does.

“Yes, they probably know that climate change exists, but they probably don’t understand how much it will affect people’s lives in the future and even now,” Nolan estimates.

He sits in front of the town hall and library on Fridays from 15:00 to 17:00. When he planned the schedule for his climate strike, he didn’t know that the buildings would close at four o’clock, after which not many people would pass by.

Nolan would like to continue organizing demonstrations for as long as possible.

“If no one ever comes, then this probably won’t affect that much,” he reflects, however.

Over the course of three weeks, one person has asked Lumi Nolan what he is doing alone with his signs at the root of a tree. Otherwise, he is not quoted.

Nolan has the impression that many decision-makers and politicians do not care about climate change. Nolan thinks they should listen to science and think about the future.

“At the moment, we can change things, so why not do it? It is about the future of Finns and the whole world.”

If nothing is doneextreme heat and extreme weather phenomena are increasing, the average temperature of the earth continues to rise, the seas are warming, animal species are dying out and it is no longer possible to live on earth the same way as before, Nolan lists.

“At some point, the decision-makers have to understand this. Otherwise, 100 years from now, we’ll regret why nothing was done when there was an opportunity.”