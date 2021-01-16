Here is Finland’s last newsprint machine in Kaipola, Jämsä. You can now see it running for the last time.
In just over a month, the Kaipola plant will shut down. At the same time, more than 400 employees will finish the work.
One hundred years ago, newsprint raised Finland’s prosperity. With the Kaipola plant, its production in Finland will cease. The forest industry has adapted to the reduction in paper consumption, but the price has been paid by a Finnish paper worker.
Anni Lassila HS, text
Jukka Gröndahl HS and Sami Kero HS, pictures and videos
