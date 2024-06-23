HS on the Swedish ship | People grab these products from tax free year after year – a clear difference between Finns and Swedes

HS on the Swedish ship|The same products are bought from tax free year after year. HS asked what people currently come to get from the ship.

Shelving sagging candy bags, cosmetic products, alcoholic beverages. After a few hours, you can also buy snuff here.

The place is the tax free store of the Swedish cruiser Silja Serenade. The ship will sail tomorrow from Stockholm towards Helsinki.

Store manager Kirsi Nurminen says that recently one product has been clearly above the others.