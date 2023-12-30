HS on the Sun Coast | Finnish youth in Fuengirola are given drugs every week – This is what life is like in a sunny paradise

Young Finns living on the Sunshine Coast often have more freedom and temptations in their lives. Both the young people themselves and the youth workers recognize the dangers.

Group Finnish middle school students stand in front of the clubhouse in Fuengirola on Friday evening.

“You came again”, someone says as a greeting.

The clubhouse called Majakka is located in Los Pacos, a residential area popular with Finns.

One of the young people who arrived is Vili Pesonen15. He hangs out at Majaka almost every weekend, meets friends and chats with the adults there.

Today, among the adults are those who do preventive youth work Nina Tolli and curator of a Finnish school Risto Tervonen.

In the evenings, Nina Tölli often goes to places where young people gather, such as Majaka's clubhouse. Vili Pesonen, a ninth-grader, thinks it's wonderful that he can go through all the things that come up in life with Töll.

At the lighthouse adults are particularly interested in the well-being of Finnish youth in Fuengirola and in general the integration of Finnish families in Spain. Not all young people are doing well.

Nina Tölli knows a lot of young people and families. He has now done two years of preventive youth work as a social curator at Merimieskirki. Before that, six years passed at the Finnish school in Aurinkoranniko.

Risto Tervonen has been a close sparring partner for a long time. Both have lived in Fuengirola for years and know the city inside out. Many young people have developed a close relationship over the years.

The lighthouse club is held Ari Koski-Vähälä with his wife. They have an association called Costan Varttuvat, which organizes activities for young people and families with children.

Finnish youth lives in the area a lot. According to Tölli and Tervonen's rough estimate, there are 800 of them in different schools.

It's more than ever before. More young people live in neighboring cities such as Benalmadena and Torremolinos.

In his work, Tölli mainly reaches those young people who spend time outside or at youth parties in the evenings or who know him from school from previous years. Tervonen, on the other hand, is primarily in contact with the Finnish school's 400 students through his work.

Many young Finns remain outside these circles.

“I am worried about some of them. I would like to reach more, especially those Finns who are in Spanish schools”, says Tölli.

Sunshine Coast Forty parents of middle school and high school students have gathered at a Finnish school for a family night, which this time deals with the free time and drugs of young people.

The image created in the media about Finns with drug problems on the Sun Coast does not seem to be true, say two fathers who came to the scene.

“I haven't come across the same problems here on the street as in Finland,” he says Pasi Nieminen.

“The same thing. It seems that there is more of a problem in Finland”, he confirms Petri Alanko.

Curator Tervonen starts projecting on the big screen this year's national school health survey in Finland, which has also been answered in a Finnish school on the Aurinkorannyko.

Numbers silence the class.

According to the survey data, young people on the Aurinkorannik clearly think more than others that intoxicants are easily available. Based on the answers, they will also be tried more.

“ Loneliness is also striking, which is highlighted in Aurinkoranniko's answers.

When heavily drunk, he says that at least once a month, every fourth person is at the high school of the Finnish school in Aurinkorannik, about every seventh person in Finland. About 23 percent of the respondents say they have tried cannabis at least twice on the Aurinkaronniki, but only 7 percent in Finland.

Striking there is also loneliness, which is highlighted in Aurinkoranniko's answers.

Almost one in three (29 percent) of high school students felt lonely, one in five (21 percent) of junior high school students. In Finland, both figures were 15 percent.

Also, clearly more than in Finland said that they had experienced discrimination at school or in their free time.

Verbal reasons have also been given:

“Everything is vaping [sähkötupakkaa] burn.”

“If I want to belong, I have to drink.”

Help for challenges is available, say Nina Tölli and Risto Tervonen. However, the path to help is different than in Finland and varies depending on whether it is part of Finnish or Spanish social security. Lack of language skills is often an obstacle.

Studies reflect the landscape we live in, says curator Tervonen later. Social curator Tölli is also there.

“The Sunshine Coast has a lot of good things, and in general young Finns are doing well,” Tölli states.

Still, the holiday paradise brings its own challenges. There are a lot of bars and people on vacation around. The greater the demand for intoxicants, the greater the supply. Age limits are not asked at all.

Anyone can buy a bottle of clear liquor from the small shop next to the school – and according to rumors, some people do. At the cheapest price, you can get a bottle for six euros.

“ “We have the opportunity to influence the behavior of young people. Puskaradio works well.”

Assistant principal at homecoming night Laura Vairila told that the school once “attacked” a convenience store and demanded an explanation as to how clear alcohol can be sold to middle schoolers.

No explanation was received. The seller lost all language skills.

“However, Suomi-porukka is a tight-knit community, and we have the opportunity to influence the behavior of young people. Puskaradio works well,” Tervonen reminds.

Small for example, Finnish hobbies and third-sector communities consolidate the community. Their action also provides prevention.

One good example is the roller hockey of the Fuengirola Lions association. Its popularity is greater than ever, says the chairman Jari Nyman. This season, it is expected that there will already be two hundred enthusiasts in juniors and adults.

“I want this to be a really low-threshold sport where everyone can enter.”

Hobbies bring content to free time. Roller hockey attracts to the sides of the rink even those who come there just to hang out with friends.

Tomas Rantanen (left), Sara Sjöblom, Erin Ojalammi, Luca Lampén and Miro Prittinen go to roller hockey training three times a week. The dressing room has just the right amount of space for hanging out.

The best In roller hockey, young people think they are friends.

The hobby also supports dreams. For example, a goalkeeper Miro Prittinen would like to play ice hockey at a hard level sometime, and the rollers are suitable for the lack of skates.

In addition to Finnish-language hobbies, Fuengirola has a huge number of Spanish-language hobbies, everything from swimming to futsal and athletics to martial arts. The cultural center offers more than sports, for example game events.

On the other hand, it is often difficult for Finns to find hobbies. The lack of language skills makes it difficult to find out, and there is almost no information in English or even on the internet.

Jari Nyman wants to use roller hockey to offer young people a safe community where no one has to fear anything. “I try to learn the name of every enthusiast, even though there are close to two hundred players.”

Let's get back still for school health surveys. Why are young people in the Sun Coast more lonely than in Finland?

There are many reasons, Tölli and Tervonen say.

“Every year, about half of the class changes, and uncertainty is rampant in conversations and among friends. Who will leave and who will stay next year? Young people don't always know where they will be next year,” says Tervonen.

“Someone has even said that they can't get to know anyone when everyone leaves anyway,” says Nina Tölli.

Temporariness does not only concern young people. After the interview, it became clear that Tölli's employment relationship will not continue in 2024. Tervonen, on the other hand, is currently thinking about returning to Finland, where part of his family is.

Fuengirola has a lot of high-quality sports activities, also in Finnish. Former national team player Jari Kinnunen works in soccer as a coach for children and youth. “I don't want to exclude anyone who has a passion for football.” See also Reactions to extra costs for solar energy: 'Unknown what happens to owners of solar panels'

Loneliness can also be recognized by high school students Daniele Lembo18, and Milo Plant17. They meet friends every weekend, but only a small part of their classmates go out, Kasvi says.

“For many, getting a group of friends is difficult. It can be a big threshold to ask others somewhere, to play padel or to watch football in a bar. It should be done right away, before the groups are formed. That's why many people just stay home and play.”

The boys see good and bad sides in the flock's constant migration between Finland and Spain.

“It's nice that there's a new gang, but it's a shame that the old ones are leaving,” says Kasvi.

“You have to be active all the time to get to know new people,” Lembo continues.

He has played football and boxed for years. Kasvik also plays football and surfs. Both often go to the gym, where Kasvi also works.

There is a good range of activities, although most of them are in Spanish, they say.

“But it's really well received everywhere,” says Lembo.

There are no youth facilities for young people in Fuengirola in the same way as in Finland. That's why hobbies are important. Daniele Lembo and Milo Kasvi go to the gym several times a week, and it has also become a workplace for Kasvi.

What kind of is to be young on the Sun Coast?

“It's much freer here,” says Kasvi.

“You can do things that you can't do in Finland at this age. It also means responsibility. You have to be careful with money. When beer costs the same in a bar as a can in a store in Finland, it's easy to imagine that nothing costs anything.”

According to Lembo, in Fuengirola we spend a lot more time outdoors.

“We go out to eat, we hang out at the beach or in a bar.”

Preferably, they go to bars where the crowd is international. Although there are a lot of tourists, especially in summer and early autumn, you always feel safe.

“When you move in a group, nothing miraculous happens,” says Kasvi.

Are they boys hit on drugs? They nod.

“It depends on where you go, but almost every weekend someone comes to ask if you want something,” Kasvi says.

“Usually the sellers are clothes sellers who sell drugs. The girls, on the other hand, might be offered something at the bar.”