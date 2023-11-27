HS on the eastern border | Two border crossers have arrived in Raja-Jooseppi

Raja-Jooseppi is currently the only border crossing on Finland’s eastern border open to passenger traffic.

Two people have arrived on bicycles at the Raja-Joosepi border crossing. Raja-Joosep’s border crossing manager told about it Kimmo Louhelainen after his press conference held at 12 o’clock.

“We are preparing for more people coming all the time,” says Louhelainen.

HS spot reporter Tiia Etelämäki says that the situation in Raja-Joosep has otherwise been calm on Monday.

“The new week has started calmly. Traffic crossing the border has really only been heavy vehicles,” Etelämäki said shortly before Louhelainen brought the news about the first two migrants of the week.

On the weekend A total of 58 asylum seekers arrived in Finland through the Raja-Joosepi border crossing point. There were 55 visitors on Saturday and three on Sunday.

According to Louhelainen, the asylum seekers who arrived at the weekend were “healthy young men”. On Sunday, three asylum seekers arrived across the border, two of them Afghans and one Syrian.

of HS according to the information the government is once again preparing to completely close the eastern border to asylum seekers.

According to information from HS, the aim is to get the board to decide on the proposal as soon as possible.

Before the decision, the proposal should pass the legal supervision of the Chancellor of Justice or the Deputy Chancellor of Justice.

The government tried to close the eastern border completely last week. At that time, however, the deputy chancellor of justice considered that it would not have adequately protected the possibilities of applying for asylum.