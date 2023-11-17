HS on the eastern border | The video proves: Cyclists are brought close to the Finnish border by car

The video obtained by HS shows people cycling on the Russian side towards the Vaalimaa border.

People brought by car to the parking lot near the Finnish border. Cyclists leave the parking lot to ride towards Finland, according to the video provided to HS by a reader.

The video was sent by a Finnish-Russian woman who crossed the border, who crossed the border around half past nine in the evening and approached the HS reporter near the border station. The video was filmed on Friday evening at the first border zone barrier, which is located before passport control on the way from Vyborg to Vaalimaa.

According to the woman who filmed the video, people are brought by car to a large parking lot, which is located about 150 meters from the boom in the direction of Vyborg. In the parking lot, the bicycles that had been brought to the place in advance were given to the asylum seekers from the car platform.

“Then asylum seekers jumped from the platform of the car,” the woman describes.

The video shows how after this people start cycling towards Finland.

Video about how asylum seekers are helped in Russia has not been published in the Finnish media before.

In addition to this video, the woman has taken several other videos and pictures of the people she has seen on her journey.

In the past week, an increasing number of third-country nationals have arrived in Finland on brand new bicycles. In Finland they apply for asylum.

Interviewed by HS according to asylum seekers, bicycles are sold in Russia for $100-$400 to those who want to cross the border. Interviewed by STT according to the asylum seeker, the Russian authorities helped him on his way to the Finnish border.