HS on the eastern border | The traffic lights turned red when the last station on the eastern border closed – “Later we’ll remember what kind of day it was”

The eastern border is now closed. Raja-Joosep’s last day was peaceful, and not a single asylum seeker came to the border.

Finland the entire eastern border closed on Wednesday at 2 p.m. The border was closed for two weeks, including the last open border crossing, Raja-Jooseppi.

The government announced about closing the eastern border on Tuesday. The decision entered into force on the night between Wednesday and Thursday and is valid until December 13. In practice, however, the border closed already at 2 p.m. in accordance with Raja-Joosep’s opening hours.

HS followed the twists and turns of Raja-Joosep’s last opening day.

Raja-Joosepin the HS reporter at the border crossing in Ivalo Essi Myllyoja says that the day went very calmly.

“A few passenger cars with Finnish and Russian license plates have passed to the Russian side, and freight shipments arrived from Russia,” Myllyoja describes.

Deputy commander of the Lapland border guard, lieutenant colonel Ville Ahtiainen answered media questions at Raja-Joosepi station in the afternoon after the border closed.

Ahtiainen said that 14 passenger cars traveled to the Russian side during Wednesday. Finns, Swedes and Russians were among those who crossed the border. Five cars arrived in Finland from Russia.

No asylum seekers arrived at the border during Wednesday, and the border guard has no indication that asylum seekers have arrived on the Russian side just after the border closed, Ahtiainen says.

Ahtiainen describes the past days as historic.

“We talked with the staff that the stories about where you were when the border was closed will be told later. Feelings are not the first thing, but this has been prepared for. Later, we’ll remember what kind of day it was.”

Although the border is closed, however, the activity does not end at the border.

“Surveillance at the border will remain, we are now focusing on terrain surveillance”, Ahtiainen states.

“The matter is by no means over yet. Work is done at different levels, some on the front line, some in brighter lights, but this is an exceptional day for everyone.”

The Border Guard also receives official assistance from the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex. According to Ahtiainen, Frontex personnel have already arrived in Finland. In addition, Frontex brings to Finland equipment intended for terrain control.

In addition to monitoring the border, for example, concrete barriers are erected at the border to prevent the passage of vehicles, Ahtiainen says.

Ahtiainen thinks that working day will be remembered in the future. At the moment, however, the border authorities are focused on getting through their busy working days.

“The day has been historic, and not just this day, but the last few,” he repeats.

Raja-Joosepin the border station closed at 2 p.m. Less than half an hour after the station closed, however, a truck headed for the Russian side arrived, said Myllyoja, who was on the spot.

The truck driver talked to the border authorities, but was unable to cross the border.