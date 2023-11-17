HS on the eastern border | Grigori Mihailov, who lives in Kotka: “The border was closed too hastily”

After six o’clock on Friday, there was a queue at the Vaalimaa border crossing point. Four border crossing points on the eastern border will be closed at the turn of the day.

17.11. 15:00 | Updated 17.11. 21:36

“The powers that be made the decision to close the border too hastily. I hope that another solution would have been found”, says Grigori Mihailov.

Mihailov, who lives in Kotka, arrived at the Vaalimaa border station from St. Petersburg, where he was meeting his girlfriend. He criticizes restricting the movement of people in such extreme ways, even though he understands Finland’s need to respond to the increase in the number of asylum seekers.

On his approximately 40-kilometer journey from St. Petersburg to Vaalimaa, Mihailov said that he saw approximately 50 people heading towards Finland on bicycles, whom he thought were asylum seekers. There were also a lot of motorists.

On Friday, a little after six o’clock in the early evening, there was already a queue at the Vaalimaa border crossing point. All in all, it took Mihailov five hours for the border formalities.

Mihailov has lived in Finland since childhood. However, he actively visits Russia, where he has relatives and friends. Now traveling will become significantly more difficult, as the four southernmost border crossing points between Finland and Russia will be closed to all traffic. In the future, he plans to head to Russia via Estonia.

Mihailov describes the prevailing atmosphere among Finno-Russians as heavy. Due to the closing of the borders, many of his acquaintances no longer see their elderly parents or grandparents.

“One of my acquaintances has to take a loan so that he can go to Russia to help his grandmother.”

Mihailov sees his girlfriend less often now. According to the government, the borders are closed until February 18.

“It hurts, but true love does last.”

For people from Lappeenranta Pertti Paldanius the closing of the borders meant a sudden departure from Russia to Finland. He traveled from St. Petersburg to Lappeenranta on the bus of the St. Petersburg-based transport company Sovavto on Friday afternoon.

“The wife stayed in St. Petersburg. My visa expires next week, so I had to come now,” says Paldanius.