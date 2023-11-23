HS on the eastern border | Almost 60 migrants arrived in Salla, most of them men

Allowed 58 migrants from Russia arrived at the border crossing on Thursday.

“There were a few women there, but otherwise the visitors were young men,” describes HS’s reporter who was there Petteri Tuohinen.

Deputy commander of the Lapland border guard, lieutenant colonel Ville Ahtiainen according to the group, there are representatives of nine different nationalities. Before coming to Finland, they have traveled from Russia through different places such as Moscow, St. Petersburg and Alakurt. They are all seeking asylum in Finland.

The border crossing point closed at 2 p.m., and the Border Guard does not expect any more migrants arriving through the Salla border crossing point.

Deputy Commander of the Lapland Border Guard, lieutenant colonel Ville Ahtiainen, surrounded by the media in Salla on Thursday.

The government said on Wednesday evening that all other border crossing points on the eastern border will be closed except Raja-Jooseppi in Inari. The decision comes into effect on the night between Thursday and Friday and is valid for one month.

First the group that crossed the border via Salla arrived at the border a little after 11 o’clock. There were 21 people in the group, said the Lapland border guard on the message service X (formerly Twitter).

“The visitors are young men, children and women are not visible,” described Tuohinen, who saw the crowd.

According to the border guard, there were 20 people in the second group that arrived around one in the afternoon. They were directed to a heated tent-like building near the border crossing. From there they were brought in for questioning one by one.

According to Tuohinen, the third group arrived just a few minutes before the border closed. There were 17 people in the group.

According to Tuohinen, the atmosphere at the Salla border crossing was calm on Thursday. A Border Guard drone was circling the sky, following those arriving in Finland.

Many Destia employees were seen there. They were building a permanent barrier at the crossing.

There were temporary containers and tents at the border station to accommodate those arriving at the border.

There were three minibuses waiting for the arrivals at the border crossing. Those who applied for asylum were apparently supposed to be transferred to the reception center. Those who came to Salla are reportedly transported to the reception center in Rovaniemi.

Allowed after the border crossing is closed, those coming to the border will be directed towards the Raja-Joosep border crossing, Ahtiainen says. Temporary barriers are also in use.

With the closure of other border crossing points, applying for international protection at the land border between Finland and Russia will be concentrated there.

What if the colonists disobey orders?

“What will be done then, only time will tell,” says Ahtiainen.

The guard a total of 34 presumed asylum seekers from the Russian side arrived at the border crossing by closing time today.

The Kainuu border guard announced on Thursday morning that the Vartius border station was temporarily closed for about half an hour.

Similar closures have also been made in Vartius earlier this week to regulate border traffic.

Let’s go and at other border crossings that are closing, more migrants from Russia were expected by Thursday than in previous days.

These expectations were supported, among others, by the governor of Murmansk Andrei Chibisen pleadings.

Chibis argued on Wednesdaythat around 300 people from more than ten countries” would have been waiting to get to the border “for days already”. According to Yle on Thursday, Čibis had already raised his estimate of “people stuck at the border” to 400.

The Finnish authorities have assessed that the Russian authorities are directing people to Finland.