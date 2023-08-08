HS on the Eastern border | A “major surprise” startled Timo Mustonen at the Russian border – The man reminds border crossers of the three suggested memory rules

20 years ago, Timo Mustonen fell in love with a Petroskoi woman. Since then, he has limped across the eastern border numerous times.

Joensuu

Twenty years and another hundred border crossings always through the same Niirala-Värtsilä border station. About half a day – or a few days – later back.

In a nutshell, a farmer from Kaavi Timo Mustonen leisure program since 2004.

Farmers’ free time is determined by weather and seasons. Mustose has to add love to the list.

At the beginning of the millennium, Mustonen heard from his friend who was a member of the Finland-Russia club that there was a Petroskoi woman active in the same club, whom Mustonen should get to know.

The dates were organized on the Finnish side. Ystävän Vainu was right and the wedding was celebrated in Finland in 2005.

The wife, who works as a researcher of the Karelian language at the Petroskoi office of the Russian Academy of Sciences, will not appear in this story under her own name for security reasons.

The couple has lived in different countries throughout their marriage due to their work situations.

Eighteen a year later, Mustonen has arrived in Joensuu to tell HS how the culture of crossing the border has changed.

Timo Mustonen fell in love with a Petroskoi woman 20 years ago.

He has a considerable amount of first-hand experience, as Mustonen has visited Russia on average ten times a year for twenty years.

Mustonen presents his travel documents at the lunch restaurant table: passport and visa, migration card, customs clearance form, car registration extract and proof of payment for traffic insurance purchased in Russia.

The latter replaces the so-called “green card” that has become familiar to many Finns. It was an international contract document that guaranteed that the motorist’s insurance policy taken out in his home country is also valid in the destination country.

The EEA countries announced last year that the green card is no longer valid as a document.

“The only piece of paper that can replace it at the moment is a travel insurance purchased in Russia,” says Mustonen.

Come on it appears that the practices of the border bureaucracy have changed surprisingly little in twenty years.

The compartments and hatches of the car arriving from Finland are always asked to be opened. The windows must be lowered. Suitcases are also often asked to be opened at the same time.

“Possible questions should be answered comprehensively and factually,” says Mustonen.

If for some reason the Russian border officials decide to examine the car particularly closely, the vehicle will be taken to a separate hall, but the passenger will be left outside – or, depending on the situation, will be taken inside the customs area for questioning.

Finnish according to Mustonen’s findings, a car ending up in a “garage” is rare. In this case, the Finnish tourist is most commonly suspected of bringing prohibited goods into the country.

The list of prohibited items has been long for ages, and currently the list is getting longer due to the restrictions “continuously, but little by little.”

Sometimes it’s difficult to stay on top of the regulations for crossing the border, says Timo Mustonen.

Mustonen says that it is worth following the news closely, because it is currently difficult to keep track of what a private traveler is allowed to take to Russia and what is not.

“Bringing alcohol and transporting fuel in a separate canister is currently prohibited. However, the car can still be refueled on the Russian side, no matter who does that.”

According to Mustonen, crossing the border during the corona virus was more difficult than it is now during Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

“During the corona period, I also had a long break in visits, because it was very difficult because of the Russian corona testing practices.”

According to Mustonen, at the moment you can cross the border relatively smoothly, as long as you make sure that certain basic things are in order.

There are three basic things: keep all possible documents with you, don’t hide or try to smuggle anything, don’t threaten, provoke or be provoked.

When going to Russia, there is no need to have a separate “valid reason” for crossing the border, but when coming from Russia to Finland, a Russian traveler must have one.

For Mustonen, it is lucky that marriage is counted as a “valid reason”. Therefore, Mustonen’s wife can enter Finland as long as she has a Finnish marriage certificate with her.

Black at the time of the interview, more than a week has passed since the last visit to Russia.

He says that on this most recent trip, he experienced a big surprise after a long time.

Under Mustonen was a new car, a ten-year-old model of the Skoda Octavia. He didn’t know that his car has a “hidden” storage compartment behind the back seat.

Mustonen was quite surprised when the Russian border officials asked him to open the storage box. Mutose had no idea which compartment the clerks were talking about.

“You don’t notice a drawer if you don’t know it exists. I was amazed when they started to chew on that back seat.”

According to Mustonen, Russians working at the border know the characteristics of different car brands and models like the back of their hands.

“They have clearly been trained to know western cars closely as well.”

Mustonen was allowed to continue his journey after waiting longer than usual, and his wife was also picked up from Sortavala in Finland.

This has not always been successful. Once, a few years ago, the queues at the customs area on the Russian side were so long that my wife managed to take a taxi from Sortavala to the Finnish border, a distance of 60 kilometers.

For now Musto has not been intimidated by the fact that because of the stamps that frequently appear on visas, he would be stalked by the Russian authorities or even suspected of being an agent.

“There are still these petrol applicants who cross the border several times a week. Compared to them, I don’t ramp very often.”

If Mustonen travels to his wife’s home in Petrozavodsk, he usually doesn’t stay in Russia for more than a couple of days. Still, he has sometimes wondered what if, during such a longer hiatus, some new regulation suddenly comes into force in Russia, making it difficult to return to his homeland.

Since the beginning of June, the Russian authorities have required foreign motorists to have traffic insurance for a car bought in Russia. Mustonen has acquired insurance for one year.

“No one can know how long it will take to cross that border. As an optimist, I bought insurance at once for the whole year.”

In cars “secret storage compartments”, such as Mustonen’s Skoda, are of particular interest to the Russian border authorities. According to Mustonen, if goods are transported into the country that are on the list of prohibited goods, there are bound to be problems.

When Mustonen was traveling with his friend for the first time to Russia to meet Mustonen’s future bridegroom, the travel buddy “disappeared for hours in the mouth of Russian customs”.

“When you didn’t know Russian, it was difficult to try to find out where your friend had gone. And of course no one came to tell anything.”

Later it turned out that the reason was the legal prescription drugs the man had with him. Only the recipes were missing. Mustonen’s friend had to be interrogated in the “hall” for hours. At the same time, for example, the car doors had been completely dismantled.

“Fortunately, this experience was on the first trip, so it served as a warning and a reminder to myself.”

One has changed with the current war situation on the Finnish-Russian border: there are far fewer motorists crossing the border than two years ago.

So much less that on the Russian side there is only one lane in use instead of the former two. Mustonen remembers how, just five years ago, the customs area on the Russian side had one lane for Russians, another for Finns and other foreigners.

Due to the current war situation, there is one lane in use in both directions at the Niiralan–Värtsilän border crossing on the national border.

Mustonen remembers queuing at the customs area on the Russian side as a “over there hustle”, where chance and good – or bad – luck played an unnecessarily large role.

“Now that millionaire bastard is assigned there as a continuation of the queue in the only lane among ordinary mortals. It certainly feels fair.”