Wednesday, November 22, 2023
HS on the eastern border | 51 asylum seekers arrived in Salla – HS monitored how the arrivals were checked

November 22, 2023
A dozen migrants have arrived in Salla from the Russian side, says HS reporter Petteri Tuohinen, who is there.

Allowed a total of 51 asylum seekers arrived at the border crossing on Wednesday. The border guard of Lapland reported about it in message service X.

Editor of HS Petteri Tuohinen was there at the Salla border crossing in the morning when a group of migrants arrived. In the video linked to this article, Tuohinen explains how the arrivals were checked.

The Salla border crossing opened at 10 a.m. Tuohinen described the atmosphere in the first hour of the morning at the border crossing as calm. It was about 15 degrees below zero, Tuohinen described in a live broadcast from the eastern border.

On Monday From the Russian side, 35 people arrived at the Salla border crossing, and on Tuesday 41 people applied for asylum in Finland. On the Finnish side, heated hearing rooms were available for visitors.

Employees of the Finnish Red Cross offer them warm food and drink at the main building of the border crossing point. Those seeking asylum at the border crossing are transported to the reception center. The authorities have not confirmed to which reception center in Salla those who crossed the border will be taken.

At the Salla border crossing, those who crossed the border from the Russian side were directed to a container and an adjacent tent structure on Tuesday to warm up and wait for the asylum process to begin. Picture: Kalle Koponen / HS

