HS on Loch Ness | Jari Saario made a surprising discovery about his body after rowing across the Atlantic – he thinks the reason is the body’s “own substances”

Jari Saario, who has crossed the Atlantic, is currently rowing in Scotland in the Caledonian Channel. HS visited Saario when he was about to row to the legendary Loch Ness.

Loch Ness, Fort Augustus

Rain drizzled Tuesday morning in Fort Augustus on the Caledonian Channel in Scotland when a firefighter Jari Saario both rowing boats from the cabin to the deck.

A few more moves and Saario would be on the long Loch Ness lake, whose monster, Nessie, has plenty of stories.

Now there is one more.

“I’ll take it [Nessien] for the wife as a Christmas present, because she has endured this project for at least five years. We just have to make it home for Christmas”, Saario tells HS and laughs into his thick beard on the Fort Augustus pier.

“Or maybe I’ll row the monster.”

The Caledonian Canal and Loch Ness are the latest phase of Saario’s rowing project. He left Canada 80 days ago, rowed across the North Atlantic, through the Caledonian Channel with its locks, and will continue from the North Sea towards Finland for the next few months.

From the head of Loch Ness, where we were on Tuesday, to the head of the North Sea is more than 200 kilometers. According to his own estimation, there are still around 2,200 kilometers of rowing to do on Saario in Finland. He has already rowed more than 4,700 kilometers.

In addition, Saario has been rowing from the Canary Islands to Antigua since the beginning of the year, that is, across the Atlantic in the other direction.

The Finnish flag has resulted in the flags of Canada and Scotland.

Channel has been a new experience for Saario, as he has received a lot of attention there.

“They [skotlantilaiset] they say that Finns are amazing people. I have tried to promote Finland as much as possible. This is done with a Finnish flair,” says Saario.

“Everyone along the canal has learned a word or two of Finnish and shouts: ‘Jari, welcome!'”

The local paper has already told about Saari’s wedding once, and another story is coming. In addition, the British broadcasting company BBC plans to do a radio interview.

“ “It’s cool that I’ve managed to have a little charm.”

There have also been Finns living in Scotland or who just happened to be there to support Saario. All in all, he is satisfied with the reception he received, because in a way one of Saario’s new goals in his rowing career is realized.

“The purpose is to encourage people. It has confused me how much positivity this has brought and doesn’t annoy anyone.”

Originally Saario had purely ambitious goals, i.e. to be the first to row alone across the Atlantic. He increased his efforts and decided to row back as well, and when a couple of other people in the world had done it, Saario made it his goal to row all the way back to Finland.

He says now that his thoughts have completely changed.

“It’s cool that I’ve made a little charm. It would be funny if Finns felt national pride from this.”

Jari Saario, who has already crossed the Atlantic in both directions, is rowing through Scotland on his way back to Finland.

Saario himself says that he gets excited when a Finn does something surprising or anything interesting in the world.

“I feel like he’s one of us.”

Saario emphasizes that he doesn’t just row for himself. Already in advance, Saario thought that his adventure could inspire others to take on a sporting challenge. According to Saario, it is a broader matter.

“Some have stopped snuffing and smoking or started studying. People have decided to do something that they have thought about for a long time in their lives.”

Saario tells one more thing that he has heard.

“We read a bedtime story to the children about what has happened to me,” Saario says in amazement.

“ “I row, sew and eat at the same time.”

Island has emphasized throughout the journey that he has a “super good feeling”. Despite this, there have been enough setbacks.

Already at the beginning, both autopilots meant for steering the boat broke down, so Saario has steered by pulling the strings and therefore rowed about a thousand extra kilometers.

“Many were of the opinion that there was no point in continuing, when steering had to be done with strings. So much was invested in this and when it was not a life-threatening situation, I saw no other option but to just go and try. I’m super glad I did.”

If you add to this the head injury in a storm, one infection, all the equipment getting wet and the boat flipping around nine times, you would think the experience was just awkward and violent.

“It was an incredibly cool trip [Pohjois-Atlantilla]. It was such a tough challenge that somehow I enjoyed it.”

Just taking breaks was difficult because Saario rows alone. He mostly makes fun of this as well.

“I row, dress and eat at the same time.”

What goes through your mind while rowing?

“There is surprisingly little thinking about anything other than controlling the boat – especially when steering has been difficult without the autopilot.”

The weather in the Caledonian channel often changes from cool to warm, so clothes are often changed.

On both sides of the foot stands are Jari Saario’s food storages.

What has been the worst yet – if there ever was one?

“Wetness and coldness. Once when I went to sleep and woke up three hours later, it was so cold that I was shaking and couldn’t open the water bottle properly.”

New clothes were brought to Saario from Finland a couple of days ago. He was told that “you smell really bad”.

“I said I can’t help it. I’ve been in that booth for 80 days with wet clothes. Then you smell like a person who can’t take care of himself.”

Now Saario has spread “good-smelling soap” in the cabin of the boat, so that you can go there again. In addition, he received chamois with which he can dry the boat’s cabin, i.e. the interior.

It must be it is clear that Saario is a particularly tenacious and unyielding person. He himself wonders how he manages to row violently and often against the wind.

“I think that the body starts to produce some of its own substance when it starts to succeed,” Saario reflects.

“It seems that no matter how much you row, you don’t get tired at all.”

“ “I don’t experience any wow effect when I get a steak and fries on my plate.”

For example, in the rest of the North Atlantic, Saario says that he has rowed a confusing 60 hours in three days.

“I have a feeling that there is no need to stop [soutamista] at all. It’s like a marathon somewhere, where the winner always has a smile on his face and the followers almost die at the finish line. I have had the experience of success in my body. There is no number of hours or limit [soutamiseen].”

Perhaps the first sigh of relief came when Saario reached the coast of Scotland.

“So much has gone wrong here and financially it has been difficult that it seemed easier to get there [Pohjois-Atlantin yli]. The return trip will also take place and it will not depend on the money.”

Let’s get back To the Caledonian channel, where while rowing, Saario has been able to eat more than the food on the boat. The answer is a bit surprising.

“I don’t experience any wow effect when I get a steak and fries on my plate. The food on the boat is good and is good even cold. The food has never failed.”

In a few months, however, Saario will be able to cook at home. How is adapting to a so-called normal life going?

“Good question. The family has made quite a sacrifice to let me here and have endured the tension. For the next year, you have to do all the good deeds at home. Returning to working life happens right away just because of the money. There will be no rowing next year.”

Will we row again after 2024?

“I don’t think this is the last adventure.”

Jari Saario’s hands have been tested. On the other hand, the shoulders that were angry before have not bothered at all.

This one after saying that, Saario grabs the oars and sets off with great strokes for Loch Ness, where the already familiar headwind slows down the progress and where the light rain has changed to sunshine.

A few hours pass and the phone rings.

“The monster was found,” Saario announces.

Saario actually sends a picture of Nessie. It’s green, quite small and looks distinctly soft.