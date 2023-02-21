HS Now | When a murder took place in Ullanlinna, the suspect’s name was instantly on Murha.info – Here’s what crimes are going on in gossip sites

HS Nyt asked the maintenance of the discussion boards why criminal gossipers are allowed to spread hate speech and private information.

“Baby in av [vauva.fi-sivuston aihe vapaa -palstalla] the author is said to be a psychiatrist. And the same one who drove his family into the sea at the market in August of last year. In that news, it is said that the family has four children of different ages and a dachshund.”

I saw the nickname BEAR wrote on the forum of the Murha.info website on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 18:46.

A couple of hours earlier, the Helsinki police had published a press release in which they said they were investigating a suspected homicide in Ullanlinna. According to the release, the suspect was caught while moving the victim’s body into the trunk of his car.

According to the media, the suspect is a doctor from Ullanlinna and the victim is his spouse. The news about the murder in Helsinki’s value area was among the most read stories on the news pages for many days.

The police did not comment on the suspect’s identity, as it is against the law. Also, the media did not publish the names of the suspect or the victim, because the media has the responsibility to protect also the suspects of crimes and above all the victims of crimes.

The Ullanlinna murder was discussed on the Murha.info website in many different threads, amounting to thousands of messages.

Mixed of the suspected perpetrator that the victim’s names could be found after a couple of clicks, for example, on Ylilauda, ​​the Vauva.fi website, Murha.info and the chat application Jodel’s channels.

Various rumors about a murder were circulating between the channels.

The websites contained pictures of the crime scene taken by bystanders, links and screenshots to and screenshots of the social media profiles of the married couple. In addition, information was found on the sites about, among other things, the employers of both and especially the professional background of the suspect.

Actually, everything that could be found about the married couple via the Internet was found in the chains of the plots. There was also information found in the threads that could not be found by googling.

The Ullanlinna case was also talked about in the messaging application Jodel on several different channels.

For discussion boards the published information is also followed by citizens other than those interested in homicide.

Police commissioner Lasse Aapion according to the police, plots are monitored from morning to evening on weekdays and weekends.

Information relevant to the police is sought from them. One of the reasons for raking the plots is also that the police communication can refute possible false information and rumors circulating in them.

The Central Criminal Police also conducts general surveillance online and checks various websites based on tips, KRP tells HS Nyti.

According to Aapio, “the void will be filled immediately” if the police and the media do not inform about criminal cases sufficiently and quickly enough.

“Before, it was easier when there was only a reporter and the police. It was known that the magazine would be published tomorrow, but now social media comes in between,” says Aapio.

From here The case of Ullanlinna was a model example. It soon became clear that much of the information about the case spread on the Internet was true. Criminal gossipers quickly found out the identity of the suspect, and for example, the information of “Ursa”, who wrote on Murha.info, that the suspect is the same man who drove a car into the sea at Helsinki’s market square, turned out to be true.

The media did not confirm the rumor circulating on the forums until two days later, when Evening News reported on the subject on Monday, December 19.

Last week the police said suspecting that driving into the sea in 2021 was a planned act. The man is now suspected of five attempted murders and the murder of his wife.

Evening newspaper said again on Monday that the suspected author’s medical rights had been temporarily restricted in 2014.

Information about the restriction of rights was found at least on Ylilauda already on Sunday. One user had dug up the information from the state’s Official Journal, which takes care of fulfilling the statutory notification obligation.

From the plots there is also still a lot of wrong information and downright brazen speculation about the course of events and motives. For example, wrong names have been associated with the victim and the perpetrator, but maintenance has allowed them to remain online.

The police management immediately went through the case closely with the investigation managers, what can be disclosed to the public at any stage of the investigation.

“Everything that seems to the public to be true can still change during the police investigation. For example, evidence can turn the matter in a completely different direction”, Aapio reminds.

The Big Apple the January death, on the other hand, is an example of the pitfalls of criminal gossip.

A 35-year-old woman died in a shopping center on January 7, 2023, when four security personnel held her down while restraining her. The police suspect four employees of the security sector of the death.

Speculations that were later proven to be false started to circulate after the incident.

“The woman was pregnant.”

“The woman was a Romani.”

“The woman was a drug user.”

“The woman was a mother of two children.”

“The woman visited a clothing store just before the use of force.”

None of these rumors are true.

Among other things, such incorrect information about the return of children’s clothes was spread on the Murha.info and Vauva.fi discussion boards.

It would seem that the police in their communication also tried to refute the claims that were spreading on social media.

For example, the police stressed two days after the death that no single Big Apple store is not related to the case under investigation, when a certain clothing store in the plots had started to be connected to the case.

In the case of the Big Apple, too, the victim’s name and pictures of the victim’s social media profile were soon found on the discussion boards.

Ullanlinna and the Big Apple cases, in addition to the enormous attention they received, are united by the fact that the victims of both cases were talked about inappropriately on the forums.

The causes of death were sought from the victims.

“Had the women been provocative?”

On Ylilauda and Murha.info, part of the discussion is racist and misogynistic, even in the case of criminal cases.

The report made by the Ministry of Justice in 2020 shows that a large part of hate speech in Finland appears on such forums.

The report mapped online hate speech with the help of artificial intelligence. Based on the results, messages containing hate speech appear in approximately 150,000 messages per month on public Finnish-language online platforms.

The most significant hate speech publication platform was Ylilauta. During the two-month review period, 285,000 messages were found there, which is 96 percent of all messages identified as hate speech.

HS Now asked Ylilauta.org, Vauva.fi and Murha.info for information about criminal gossip on the websites. Ylilauta’s maintenance agreed to answer questions via e-mail.

According to the writer who presents himself as Ylilauda’s personnel manager, around the time of the Ullanlinna murder, messages were sent on the site about 100,000 per day. About 225,000 active users visited the site at the time of the murder news.

At the time of Iso Omena’s death, the site had 250,000 active users, according to maintenance.

According to Ylilauta’s representative, the website assists the police when requested to investigate criminal cases and receives requests for information from the police.

“The police have not expressed an interest in finding out the identity of the administrators or moderators, but the identity of the administrators has been known to the police for a long time,” writes Ylilauta’s representative in his email reply.

The Central Criminal Police does not confirm or deny Ylilauta’s claim.

From the Vauva.fi website The threads about the Ullanlinna case have already been removed.

The person responsible for the development of Sanoma’s digital services commented on the moderation of the website owned by Sanoma Timo Rinne.

According to Rinne, the discussion on the forum is actively monitored.

“Our moderators post-moderate the conversation and entire conversation threads, both based on messages that have been declared inappropriate and on their own,” says Rinne.

Murder.info the administrators did not answer HS Nyt’s questions.

However, the maintenance of the column seems to have at least followed the discussion about the death of Big Apple. The administrator under the name “NILS” has, among other things, shortened the texts published on the site.

However, there is still a huge amount of misinformation and speculation in the same thread of 7243 messages.

Helsingin Sanomat and Vauva.fi belong to the same Sanoma group.