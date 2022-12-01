HS Now | We came up with seven current Christmas calendar ideas, because there aren’t enough Christmas calendars yet

We listed seven Christmas calendar ideas suitable for today. In HS Nyti’s own Christmas calendar, the Elf of Truth tells truths every day until Christmas Eve.

Sock Christmas calendarporridge Christmas calendar, chili sauce Christmas calendar, Piltti calendar and Kuivalihakund’s Christmas calendar. The Christmas calendar market has exploded in recent years. Calendars are now made for cats and dogs as well.

1. Corruption Christmas calendar

The Corruption Christmas Calendar is a fun way to learn more about abuse of power. The calendar reveals 24 corrupt individuals, companies and sports organizations over the course of decades. Get in the mood for Christmas with corruption awareness!

2. Podcast Christmas calendar

The past year has taught me that anyone can be a podcaster. The Inspirational Podcast Christmas Calendar offers 24 ready-to-use podcast ideas that are suitable for anyone. This calendar is a key choice for Christmas watchers who dream of a career as a social media influencer!

3. Iodine tablet Christmas calendar

The most requested Christmas calendar of the year is here! Start the countdown to Christmas by protecting your thyroid. What else would Christmas be about, if not a sense of security? Taking tablets only by order of the authorities!

4. Turf Christmas calendar

The doors of the turf Christmas calendar, suitable for the countryside lover, reveal 24 wonderful turf surprises. The calendar comes with big subsidies!

5. Flour Christmas calendar

Does your food cupboard need replenishment? The exciting flour calendar reveals both coarse and semi-coarse flours, from corn to buckwheat. Have a magical Christmas with the flour dusting!

6. Innovation Christmas calendar

The innovation Christmas calendar is suitable for a determined and passionate visionary. The calendar contains 24 tools for innovations that make the world a better place. Come up with a solution to climate change during the Christmas holidays!

7. Motivational Christmas calendar for life

24 motivational aphorisms are revealed from the hatches of the Christmas wish for life calendar, such as live in the moment and what does not kill you makes you stronger. The calendar is very suitable for a young person with a short stature, who is anxious about his future!

HS Now also publishes its own Christmas calendar! The Elf of Truth tells truths about Christmas and life every day until Christmas Eve. Follow the Christmas calendar HS Nyt’s Instagram account.