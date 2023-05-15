HS Now | This is how social media reacted to Loreen’s victory: Changes to Sweden’s NATO terms and roasting of “professional” judges

Singing Europe reacted strongly to Loreen’s Eurovision win on social media.

Market festival was canceled and the devils were fresh in the race stands when my neighbor Loreen took a five-point victory in front of Finland’s nose on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

Käärijä, who represented Finland, ie Jere Pöyhönen came in second, despite receiving more than 130 audience points more than Sweden’s Loreen, who received the second most audience points in the Eurovision final.

Loreen got almost 200 more points than Käärijä from the expert judges and finally took the victory with a difference of more than 50 points. In the Eurovision final, half of the points are made up of the votes of expert judges and half of the votes of the audience.

The grandstands a strong reaction to the expert voices has also been seen on social media, when people all over singing Europe have publicly discussed the final result of the wise men.

Cha-cha-chanting crowd

A clipped video from the broadcast is spreading on both Tiktok and Instagram, in which the audience’s Cha Cha Cha chants can be heard during the scoring.

“Everybody calm down”, wit presenter Hannah Waddingham trying to contain the crowd.

A total of thousands of comments have accumulated under the videos, some of which protest in English the meaning of the votes of expert juries. This is how fans comment freely in Finnish:

“The most unfair Eurovision I’ve ever seen”

“I think it would be much better if the vote of the expert council weighed only 25% and the votes of the public 75%”

“This shows what the audience really WANTED, the Finnish king to win 🇫🇮💚”

“Artisan” roasting of meatballs

The Lapinkuningas account summed up the feelings of Finns right from the start. The task of professional juries is to evaluate the performer in particular singing capacity. Other criteria are the performance itself and the originality of the song.

The hervanta_puukko_piimameemit69 account also highlighted the jury, i.e. the professional board:

Changes to Sweden’s NATO conditions?

Hervanta_puukko_piimameemit69 also brought a cat named Nato to the table. How can Finland promote Sweden’s NATO membership after such a national trauma? The meme account suggested the following:

Wrapper Mood Board

The Moodboards account, which creates “moodboards” or mood boards of icons of Finnish culture, created the work Käärijä and viusilla:

Yes, we will still get up from here!

During the spring, Käärijä managed to raise the national self-esteem of Finns by at least 528 points, and maybe that’s why this lack of chalk lines feels so bad.

But yes, we can get through this too. You can get over the bitter hangover left by Eurovision, for example, by looking at this image carousel from the Tunneviidakko account: