HS Now | “Oh my god, you look so wonderful!” – HS Now there was a new kind of beauty contest

This year, the Miss Helsinki competition will not be won by the most beautiful woman, but by the best business idea, assure the organizers of the competition. But is this so?

What happens when the Diili program format is combined with the Miss pageants?

Miss Helsinki New Era.

Competition organizers Mirella Merivirta and Janna-Juulia Vuorela say that they have completely kicked Missey out of the competition. Actually, the term business competition should be used now, they say.

“Today, missi is a businesswoman and an entrepreneur. Why don’t we drum it up?” asks Vuorela.

Vuorela is herself the 2018 Miss Helsinki and a social media influencer. Merivirta, on the other hand, is a former Miss Finland contestant and an entrepreneur in the wellness industry.

At the race has a long tradition in the 2010s. As you know, the first Miss Helsinki competition was organized in 2009 in the Helsinki night club Tiger. The empress of that time and a businesswoman acted as the organizer Martina Aitolehti. Won the final Viivi Pumpanenwho was also crowned Miss Finland the following year.

For more than ten years, Miss Helsinki served as a kind of gateway to the “industry”, which usually meant skits and reality TV. 2015 Miss Helsinki Rosanna Kulju said Now in an interview in January 2017that Miss Helsinki is above all a title that gets your foot in the door.

“Without it, you can’t get involved in many things, for example the things of big brands like Mersu,” Kulju said.

The Miss Helsinki competition was organized in 2009 in the night club Tiger. Miss Helsinki competition A beauty contest held annually in Helsinki

In contrast to the Miss Finland competition, cosmetic surgeries and tattoos have been allowed in the Miss Helsinki competition

Well-known winners include, among others Viivi Pumpanen, Sofia Belorf, Kelly Kalonji mixed Rosanna Kuljuwhich also organized the competition in 2018-2022

There have been beauty contests organized with the same name even before the event founded by Aitolehti. For example, in 1976, Armi Aavikko won the Miss Helsinki competition

Now in the competition, you want to produce your own brands and business ideas. In the final, the winner is not the most beautiful woman, but the most beautiful business idea, claim the organizers.

During the three-month training period, 10 pageants learn about personal branding on social media, presenting, and creating a company’s business plan.

Each competitor follows the diet and training program of the company providing Mirella Merivirta’s coaching. They are an essential part of an entrepreneur’s everyday balance, the organizers argue.

In New Era, the bikini rounds performed on stage are history. Well, actually the bikini tour has been moved to Instagram. The competition With an Instagram account the testers pose in wet bikinis and tell what femininity means to them.

However, this competition is not about appearance, but representativeness, Vuorela and Merivirta assure.

“Of course we are looking for a representative person. One that can go into the business world and is taken care of. It’s the first thing people see about you. You shouldn’t go to a meeting with your hair on end,” says Merivirta.

The participants, sponsors and invited guests of the Miss Helsinki competition “networked” in the White Hall in August.

In white the networking event of the Miss Helsinki new era competition is about to start in the hall. Competitors take group photos on the photo wall and clink with sparkling wine.

“Oh my gosh, you look so gorgeous!” can be heard from next to the stage.

A promo video of the competition is playing on the big screen, where the contestants are hanging out by the pool and traveling in a limousine.

“Hey, I just came to introduce myself,” is heard from behind.

Dressed in a green jacket, the pageant candidate introduces herself Lydia Isopahkala and offers to be interviewed.

At these parties, the reporter and cameraman are very popular.

Isopahkala, who describes herself as a bit shy and short, has previously dreamed of the Miss Helsinki title, but has not dared to apply for the competition. Now, however, he is ready to find a confident side of himself.

“ “A bit of the same boss lady mood.”

According to Isopahkala, a self-confident missi means open, brave and someone who knows what she wants.

“You can even be a little cheeky! It is often said that women are rude if they do something, but if a man did the same, it would be quite basic. You have to dare to tone it down a bit.”

Along the same lines is a personal trainer from Kuopio Lotta Soininen.

“A little bit like a boss lady mood,” she describes.

If Isopahkala is chosen as Miss Helsinki, she wants to speak for hair removal.

Hardly anyone has heard of such a missile promise before.

The promise is related to Isopahkala’s business idea. He is planning to start a small business focusing on hair removal and sugaring.

Isopahkala thinks that talking about hair removal is taboo in Finland. It should be possible to talk openly about hair removal, for example, at the coffee table.

“I want all women to be able to go to the brasserie without having to be ashamed of it.”

Soininen, on the other hand, dreams of a career as a welfare influencer. Going to school has always been challenging for him, so competition is a natural way for him to learn new things.

“I’ve never been much of a reader,” Soininen states.

Lyydia Isopahkala (left) wants to speak for hair removal as a pageant candidate. Lotta Soinen plans a wellness business.

Although the finalists emphasize that Miss Helsinki is now above all a business competition, many say that they dreamed of being a Miss in the past. That’s what the person wearing the purple dress says too Olivia Mujunen.

This year, she participated for the first time in the preliminaries of Miss Finland. However, Miss Finland was abandoned by Mujus when he heard about the reform of the Miss Helsinki competition.

“I was immediately like, wow.”

In Mujunen’s opinion, in the Miss Helsinki New Era competitions, missness is related to inner beauty and self-empowerment. Miss no longer has to be a princess, but she can be, for example, less than 160 centimeters tall and have “realistically feminine” body shapes.

“Why be a princess when you can be such a boss bitch who changes the world and takes changes forward with your own business idea?”

Olivia Mujunen plans to start a used clothes rental shop for young women. “I want to do for a clothing rental company what Relove has done in Finland and Helsinki for the sale of second-hand clothes.”

Sex researchers according to Miss Helsinki, it corresponds well to today’s female ideal.

Docents Mira Karjalainen from the University of Helsinki and Tuija Koivunen The University of Tampere does not like to use the term boss bitchbut state that Armi Aavikon “Innocent Finnishness” like that is far from today’s missiness.

It’s great that misses are no longer expected to be single or childless and that the competition has gone in an education-oriented direction, Karjalainen states. At the same time, however, he questions the competition’s focus on appearance. For example, the age limit of 20-30 years old should have nothing to do with representativeness.

“ “Are we really trying to get out of the focus on appearance or are we just inventing new names for it?”

According to Karjalainen, the contestants represent “traditional pageant beauty”. All are Caucasian and have long hair. Photos taken in wet bikinis on Instagram also make people think about Karelia.

“Are we really trying to get out of the focus on appearance or are we just inventing new names for it?” He asks.

With new names, the researcher means that, for example, the words beautiful and pure are replaced by the words determined and self-confident. In this case, it is more about strengthening the focus on appearance than dismantling it.

Tuija Koivunen points out that the Miss Helsinki pageant also emphasizes individual-centered idealization of working life. In his opinion, it can be seen especially on the website of the competition:

Competitors are required to have even more commitment, orientation, openness, resilience, pressure tolerance and the desire to develop themselves as individuals.

In the individual-centered ideal, for example, work well-being and coping are the individual’s own affairs, not the employer’s or society’s.

“If this kind of ideal becomes restrictive and everyone has to be terribly functional, some people get exhausted and can’t take it.”

The 2022 Miss Helsinki will be chosen at the end of October.

WHAT So what’s left of the Miss Helsinki new era competition?

Although Miss Helsinki has long been known mainly as a line that produces celebrities and Seiska’s star girls, many have become familiar faces to the entire nation: Viivi Pumpanen hosts Posse, Sofia Belórf has its own television series and Cheyenne Järvinen take a stand on social media to the eating disorder discussion.

Perhaps the path of the Miss Helsinki pageant is above all about preparing for publicity and tolerating it. Although you can get business tips at ordinary entrepreneurship lectures, you probably won’t get the same visibility and empowerment as in this competition.

It is clear that the competition’s focus on appearance has not yet been completely eliminated. However, New Era is a small step in a new direction.

The final of Miss Helsinki new era will take place on October 28.