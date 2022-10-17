HS Now | Isac Elliot “leaked” a taste of his song on Tiktok and doesn’t understand why not all artists do that

On Tiktok, anyone’s song can become huge. That’s why Isac Elliot can’t understand why some artists don’t agree to go on the app.

“I I didn’t expect that it would become a Tiktok hit”, Isac Elliot21, says in a studio in Tölö, where he broke streaming records 20 min-song was born.

However, it became a Tiktok hit, and even before the release. Elliot posted a “sneak peek” of the song, i.e. a short clip to the application nine days before the actual publication.

“The gang just started messing around on Tiktok to the rhythm of the chorus,” says Elliot.

The song, released in June, was listened to more than 700 thousand times during the release weekend, which broke the streaming record of this decade.

So far, 55 thousand videos have been made of the song on Tiktok, with a total of 91 million views. The song has been listened to more than 7 million times on Spotify and has more than 600 thousand YouTube views.

Because In Tiktok you can collect huge views with little effort, Elliot can’t understand why some artists don’t take advantage of the application.

“Tiktok is a bit like MTV (Music Television) was way back. Junnut finds a lot of new music there.”

For example, he uploads on Tiktok before the actual song is published 20 min-clip with more than 650 thousand views:

“How much would you have to pay for sponsorship on Instagram, for example, to reach that many gangs? And that video didn’t cost me anything.”

44 years old Laura Eklundby stage name Marilii released Isac Elliot’s birthday, 2000, a song that became a meme on Tiktok 20 years later.

To Maril I enjoy life -song’s story is slightly different from Elliot’s hit.

“I didn’t know anything about the song’s popularity until my offspring told me that my song was trending there,” says Eklund.

In the 2000s, the song never received radio airplay, although it was always popular at Marili’s concerts. Outside of gigs, it was first stolen by girls from the party, then it was discovered by teenagers living in the countryside.

“It has been popped in teenage rollers so that the hairballs sway.”

Nowin October 2022, the song has been listened to more than 6 million times on Spotify, more than for example JVG’s Let’s go– a hit. Almost 8 thousand videos have been made for the song on Tiktok, and the song’s lyrics video has been viewed more than a million times on YouTube.

The song became known to an even larger audience in June, when Portion Boys and Teflon Brothers released a remake of it. The version has been listened to 4 million times on Spotify and more than 12 thousand videos have been made on Tiktok.

Eklund says he’s the wrong person to answer the question of why the song got a new life on social media.

The answer seems to be found in Tiktok’s algorithm.

Even if the user of the application has no followers, the videos go up on Fyp, or For you page, Tiktok’s front page. This way, anyone’s video or audio can become a hit.

However, that’s how much Eklund knows about Tiktok, that you can’t just make a hit there.

“You don’t make them, they can come.”

He raises, for example Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) song from 1985. The song became a Tiktok sensation after it played in the summer Stranger things in the fourth season of the series. Bush’s song has been listened to almost 730 million times on Spotify.

“ “If you look at Spotify’s 50 list, there are bands that the general public hasn’t even heard of yet, and that’s only because of Tiktok, which is great,” Elliot says.

Because 20 min was making sense both on radio, streaming services and Tiktok, Isac Elliot was excited about the next release. In September, he put in the yard Pay what you pay – the song.

“20 min was by far the biggest Finnish Tiktok song ever. Pay what the payment didn’t go (in Tiktok) in almost the same way. I thought it was game over, that was it, this was a one hit thing.”

Pay what you pay still rose to number one on the official Finnish chart and has been listened to more than 2 million times on Spotify so far.

Elliot “leaked” too Pay what you pay -from the song to tasteful Tiktok.

Digital Director of Elliott’s record company Universal Music Finland Juho Koikkalainen says that “leaking” songs or putting a small clip in advance on Tiktok has become more common recently.

“By doing this, you can test the song’s appeal among users in advance and make decisions based on it, for example, regarding the release date of the song,” says Koikkalainen.

For the Tiktok era it is also typical for artists to release songs one at a time.

“It’s easier to pay attention if you play one song at a time,” says Elliot.

The effort to become mega popular with one song can also be seen in the lists of the most listened to songs in Finland, where there are many artists who have released one or at most a few songs.

Such artists are, for example, a 15-year-old Marcus Antoniowhich Your lips-song has been listened to over a million times and DAVIDwhich In love with gansta – Lotto Remix has been listened to almost two million times.

Both have emerged from Tiktok. In addition, both have a recording contract with the Babyface record label operating under Warner Music Finland.

“ “The number of followers is one important metric, but by no means the only one. Based on Tiktok popularity alone, we haven’t signed any artists.”

A couple the well-proven cocktail of a hit and a large following has made record companies look for artists on social platforms, such as Tiktok.

Universal’s Koikkalainen admits that the number of followers on social media also influences the artist’s engagement decisions.

“The number of followers is one important metric, but by no means the only one. Based on Tiktok popularity alone, we haven’t signed any artists,” says Koikkalainen.

It is also worth noting that Tiktok already influences the format in which music is published.

Elliott next has to consider whether he will release an album, a couple of EPs or “some other entity”.

“Is the market today such that the gang wants albums? Or does the gang want individual songs to be a bit faster,” asks Elliot.

That’s a good question.