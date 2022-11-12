HS Now | Anxious fitness influencer Erna Husko stopped going to the store – This is the gossip app Jodel, which advertises itself with “good vibes”

Jodel’s tagline is #GoodVibesOnly. In reality, the vibes are the opposite, as the app lives on gossip.

“What’s the hottest rumor of the week that hasn’t been released yet?”

“The funniest thing about this Jodel is that it has made Seiska useless. The best gossip is always here several days before it appears on the slopes.”

These are conversation entries in Jodel, an anonymous application.

In Jodel, users do not have name badges or profile pictures. What could be a better platform to grind than celebrities?

What makes these kinds of chat openings special is that gossiping is against the rules in the app. Jodel closed everything two years ago their channels related to gossip.

In practice, Jodel shut down all the channels with the word “gossip” in their name. Conversations on channels were removed and they were cleared of followers.

About the decision in previous years, the conversations in the app had become so nasty that even police investigations had been started. According to Jodel, the decision to block gossip channels was made after consulting users, social media influencers, researchers and journalists.

Jodel’s approach certainly pleased especially those celebrities and social media influencers whose private lives had been exposed daily in different threads for years in the application.

Before the purge in November 2020, the most popular gossip channel was Julkkisjuorut. The channel had several tens of thousands of members in the Helsinki area. Blog gossip, Vlog gossip and Turhatjulkkisjuorut were also popular, which also received departure passes.

Now it’s been two years since the gossip channels were shut down.

Alternatives channels for gossip were created in the application already on the same day when the official gossip channels were closed.

The word ‘gossip’ was simply dropped from the channel names and replaced by the word ‘things’.

That was it. New platforms for gossip had been created, and Jodel’s attempt to silence the gossip channels quickly withered away.

HS Nyt asked Jodel for an interview about the situation of gossip channels, but the application did not respond to the interview request.

What kind of discussions are taking place on the channels now? We wanted to dive deeper into the gossip-free Jodel, so we actively followed the app for a week.

In November 2022 The Julkkisjutut channel has almost 17,000 users in the Helsinki area. Almost 7,000 on the Vlogit channel. The purpose of both channels is to be a platform for talking about celebrities and social media influencers.

Whether it’s ministers, world stars or social media celebrities, on these channels they are generally referred to by their first names, and not criticized in a critical tone.

In recent years, there has been a lot of talk in celebrity stories about, among other things, “Sanna”, i.e. the prime minister From Sanna Marin (sd). At the time of the so-called party video boom in early autumn, the channel literally exploded.

The channel speculated about what everyone said in the leaked video, whose apartment they were in, what night exactly it was, and debated whether social media influencers and artists are good company for the prime minister.

Even in the last week of October, someone kept thinking about how the videos ended up in the public domain.

Active based on observation, the Julkkisjutut channel could be summarized as follows:

One of the most common topics is the appearance of celebrities. For example, what cosmetic surgeries someone may have had, how successful they were and how much they cost.

Social media posts: why does a public figure look so different in their latest Instagram photo compared to a feed post. Not to mention what he looks like live.

Relationships: is celebrity x single, is y still on Tinder, and could it be possible that he was once unfaithful to his partner?

One the name comes up several times during the week’s follow-up. It is Erna Husko.

Husko is a 25-year-old fitness influencer with a whopping 1.7 million followers on Tiktok and 324,000 on Instagram.

Last summer, Husko was talked about a lot in Jodel, but the gossip has continued regularly even after that.

Gossip heats up every time Seiska-lehti publishes news about Husko – so quite often.

Last August, the newspaper reported that Husko was the victim of an assault in a Helsinki nightclub. According to Husko, the perpetrators were two women previously unknown to him.

Later he is told, for example, Iltalehtithat he is accompanied by a security guard in large crowds these days.

Does gossip and publicity already affect the lives of social media celebrities this severely? You have to ask Husko himself about this.

“Very much, yes. I can’t go to the store, so I order food home. Even in the gym, I try to avoid the busiest times, because I can’t stand the fact that people are always trying to catch something, which I did wrong,” Husko says to Nyti.

In particular, Husko remembers one yodeling from last summer. The gym workouts had become less due to exhaustion. When he returned to the gym after the break, he used smaller weights than before.

After the workout, he felt good, but soon he noticed that his gym workout was recorded. In Jodel, it was told how “Erna just shot videos of herself in the gym, and the weights were small.”

In Yodel the attitude towards Husko seems to be basically very negative.

During the week’s monitoring, only one positive conversation starter comes across, where the yodeler praises Husko’s outfit in the Miss Helsinki final.