HS Now | A group of social media influencers committed in an opinion piece to give up the use of social media filters, the background was Dove’s advertising campaign

A group of Finland’s leading social media influencers said today that they will give up the use of beauty filters. The background is a cooperation campaign with Dove.

“We commit not to edit our photos”, a group of Finnish leading social media influencers declared in an article published in Helsingin Sanomat today in an opinion piece.

The opinion piece has been signed by popular social media influencers Sara Vanninen, Roosa Rahkonen, Lola Odusoga, Eino Nurmisto and Veera Papinoja. In addition, there is an expert psychologist from Mieli ry Elina Komulainen name.

Shortly after the publication of the opinion piece, it turned out that the background is a campaign by the cosmetics giant Dove, in which the influencers have joined. The communication of the campaign has been handled by the communication agency Drum.

Dove posted on the topic today bulletinwhich contains largely the same things that were also read in the opinion piece published in HS.

There is one paragraph in the opinion piece published in HS that refers to a study done by Dove, but otherwise the collaboration with Dove is not brought up in the text. Dove’s advertising campaign was not known to HS’s editors at the time of publication. The letter was sent in the name of the influencers and Mieli ry.

HS Now according to the interviewees Eino Nurmisto and Veera Papinoja, the opinion piece was created after a joint workshop of the influencers. The meeting talked about beauty ideals and using social beauty filters. According to the influencers, compensation was paid for participating in the workshop.

However, neither Nurmisto nor Papinoja have participated in writing the opinion piece. According to them, the communication agency Drum was responsible for writing the opinion piece.

“I hadn’t realized that I would be assigned as the author of the text,” says Papinoja.

Papinoja, or influencer Veera Bianca, was also speaking on the topic today Ylen in the morning. In the broadcast, Yle’s reporter specifically asked Papinoja a question based on a survey commissioned by Dove.

The journalist mentioned in the broadcast that the influencers are involved in the campaign, but not that the campaign is financed by Dove.

Priests tells HS Nyti that he was not paid for the opinion piece or for participating in Ylen Aamuu. However, he is coming up with a paid ad with Dove on Instagram.

Nurmisto also says that he was not paid for the opinion piece. He says that he will still sign the message of the opinion piece.

“Of course I will sign. It’s about our idea. There is no ambiguity about that,” says Nurmisto.

Nurmisto’s deal includes participation in the workshop and a social media ad published tomorrow.

“There is no need to go to open the salaries. All of us have probably billed according to our own prices.”

Communications agency Drum directed HS’s interview request to Dove-owned Unilever.

“The writing is part of the Dove self-esteem project, which aims to fight against unrealistic beauty ideals created by social media”, responsible for Dove’s brand work in the Nordics Johanna Virsiheimo comment to HS Nyti by e-mail.

Campaign would therefore seem to be part of Dove’s brand work, even if the influencers sign the message.

In recent years, the giant cosmetics group owned by the multinational Unilever has tried to emphasize “authenticity” and “diversity” in its marketing, advertisements and brand work.

“We believe that beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety,” Dove’s website declares.

InfluencersMieli ry and Dove’s campaign aims to make some’s image more authentic.

According to a survey commissioned by Dove, more than half of Finnish girls between the ages of 10 and 17 have considered changing their appearance after seeing images on social media that emphasize unrealistic beauty ideals.

The influencers involved in the campaign challenge other influencers, role models and all adults to think critically about the use of filters and image editing.