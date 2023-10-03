HS Muurame | Chinese drones shelved by defense forces – For these men, it might have been a lottery win

Drone expert Joni Peltonen is holding the new Insta Steal Eagle weapon. Nordic Drones has built the flying drone part of it.

The data security problems of Chinese drones came as a gift from heaven to Finnish and European aircraft manufacturers.

Muurame

Defense forces has shelved the unmanned aerial devices of DJI, the world’s largest drone manufacturer. The reason is the data security problems and doubts related to the Chinese company’s devices.

HS asked the Defense Forces about its attitude towards DJI, whose products, among others, the United States has banned in its own federal administration.