HS Muoniovaara | A shortage of apartments drives Finns across the border – This is how cheap Meeri Norrbacka lives in Sweden

In Western Lapland, the housing shortage can push those working in Finland across the border to small villages in northern Sweden. Finn Meeri Norrbacka makes a trip abroad every day.

Meeri Norrbacka looks at Finland from the window of his home. The lights of the church village of Muonio can be seen from behind Rajajoki.

Norrbacka, a Finn living in Muoniovaara, Sweden, makes a trip abroad to Finland almost every day. In the morning, he crosses the border, takes the four-year-old Ilmari-to his son’s day care and goes to work at the tourism company Harrinivaa, three kilometers away from his home.

Norrbacka’s husband moved to the Swedish side five years ago by Jesper Larsson to buy a house.

“If I wouldn’t live here, I would probably suffer from a housing shortage,” Norrbacka reflects.

The lack of housing that makes it difficult to move to the municipalities of Northern Lapland can be seen especially near tourist centers. In many places, they end up with creative solutions: some seasonal workers stay in mobile homes and even in construction barracks.

Some move to Sweden. Meeri Norrbacka says that every winter, at least a few people studying to be tour guides in Muonio move to the other side of the border.

Among the municipalities of Northern Lapland, Kittilä, Sodankylä and Inari consider the housing shortage to be the most important obstacle to the growth of the municipalities.

The municipality of Muonio has more holiday apartments than small houses, says the municipality’s development manager Kaisa Kylä-Kaila.

“Many deviation permits have been granted in Muonio to convert leisure apartments into permanent residences.”

According to Kylä-Kaila, for example, in Inari, it is estimated that around 400 people, whose domicile is not in Lapland, live permanently in leisure apartments.

Swedish This fall, the krona has fallen to a record low compared to the euro.

Meeri Norrbacka, who receives her salary in euros, has not taken advantage of exchange rates either.

“The man pays the electricity bill in kroner.”

The lights of Muonio’s church village illuminate the evening sky as Meeri Norrbacka and Ilmari’s boy play in the yard.

There are also hardly any opportunities to spend in Muoniovaara. The nearest stores are in Finland, where it is natural to do everyday shopping after the work day.

“You could order from online stores. I guess I’m extremely bad at integrating when even money doesn’t motivate me”, says Norrbacka and laughs.

The nearby Muodoslompolo village store has become more competitive than before, when shopping on the Finnish side has become more expensive for those who are paid in kroner. Larger Swedish shops are an hour and a half away in Pajala.

Northern Sweden living in small villages can be significantly cheaper than in Finland. Houses are also sometimes available for sale cheaply.

In mid-November, for example, in Muodoslompolo, an old renovated detached house was for sale for less than 30,000 euros.

Norrbacka estimates that you can find a house in Sweden for half the price compared to Western Lapland in Finland.

“If this forest farm was on Finland’s side, Jesper wouldn’t have been able to afford it. Everything is more expensive on the Muonio side. It was also important to Jesper from Skåne that the house was on the Swedish side.”

“ “Finland is spoken surprisingly far from the border. I usually start speaking in Finnish myself.”

Torniojokilaakson overlapping cultures Meeri Norrbacka got her first taste of all the places in the world in Ibiza. Norrbacka, who was working as a tour guide at the time, met a man who had left Pajala in a bar.

“That was the first time I heard the Meän language. I wouldn’t have guessed then that I would move to Pajala myself.”

Norrbacka, who arrived in Muonio from Turku via Sodankylä, had some idea of ​​the culture of Torniojokilaakso. Still, he was surprised by what kind of mix was on offer.

In Muoniovaara, the Norrbacka family has three neighbors, all elderly men. Two think dead ends are people who don’t speak Finnish or Finnish – like the third neighbor.

“Finland is spoken surprisingly far from the border. I usually start speaking in Finnish myself,” says Norrbacka.

The border was quite invisible for a long time. However, during the corona pandemic, practices at the border changed drastically. Norrbacka jogged with the family dog ​​to the border in the evenings and asked about the rules for the next day.

In the winter, Muoniovaara is a popular skiing destination for the people of Muoni, a kind of Muoni’s backyard.

“The border guards chased the skiers across the river and reminded them that Muoniovaara does indeed belong to a country called Sweden,” Norrbacka says and laughs.

Life in Muoniovaara doesn’t feel like living in Sweden, says Meeri Norrbacka.

Everyday in the hinterlands of two countries is sometimes tedious.

Norrbacka’s health care is organized through work from Finland, but Ilmari-boy’s Swedish side in Pajala. A health center trip requires a day off.

Next year, Norrbacka will start paying its taxes to Sweden. To organize it, you have to go three hours away in Kiruna. The personal identification number had to be checked in Jällivaara, also three hours away.

“ “The time difference is surprisingly hard to keep in mind all the time.”

The family’s phone subscriptions are Finnish, because the coverage of Swedish operators in Muoniovaara is weak, according to Norrbacka.

Even the one-hour time difference between Finland and Sweden creates a headache at times. Norrbacka and son Ilmari live in Finnish time, while husband Jesper lives in Swedish time.

“The time difference is surprisingly hard to keep in mind all the time.”

According to Norrbacka, life in Muoniovaara does not feel like living in Sweden. He hopes that the family could someday move for a while to a part of Sweden where the Swedish language is spoken.

“Yes, Muoniovaara is probably the final destination.”