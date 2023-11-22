HS Lytä | At the Lytä border station, there were only two men whose backpacks were checked by the border guards – there were a dozen abandoned bicycles lying in the snow

It was quiet at the Lytä border station in Russia on Wednesday. “People are afraid,” said a Russian from Finland who traveled home to North Ostrobothnia. A Finnish man traveled to Russia, whose commute has almost tripled.

it was quiet at the border station in Russia on Wednesday.

Inside, there were only two black-skinned young men at the border check. The Russian border guards emptied their backpacks onto the table, which were packed with at least a jar of Nutella cocoa-hazelnut spread. A towable suitcase was waiting for its turn on the ground.

The Russian border guards directed the men from the baggage check to the back room, apparently to be interviewed in more detail. HS did not see that the men had moved on to Finland.

Other citizens of other countries, with the exception of a few Russians and Finns, were not seen at the Lytä border station on Wednesday, at least during the less than two hours HS spent there.

As a sign of busier traffic, a dozen bicycles were lying in the snow in front of the border station.

a road leads from Kostamus to the border crossing point, along which there is a border checkpoint about ten kilometers before the border station. You shouldn't get through it without a Schengen visa.

HS’s Russian taxi driver was stopped at the border checkpoint because he did not have a visa. You could have continued to the border by bicycle in about 15 degrees below zero, but the friendly Russian took his ride after first making sure that the papers were in order.

In the car, three Russian women living in Finland were carpooling from Kostamus back to their homes in different parts of North Ostrobothnia. They had been related in different parts of Russia. One of the ladies had gone to collect her pension, which is paid to Russia.

the women who know the border station well updated how quiet the traffic had become.

“People are afraid,” the car driver said.

According to him, people do not dare to travel because they are afraid of being on the wrong side of the border if Finland suddenly decides to close the Vartius border crossing. It is Lytä’s counterpart on the Finnish side, about 300 meters from Lytä.

There is no reason to worry: According to HS data the government intends to leave open only the Raja-Joosepi border station in Inari.

The Finnish border authorities said on Wednesday that they had to restrict border traffic in Vartius again, because the Russian authorities had allowed asylum seekers to the Finnish border.

It appeared that there were more trucks than cars at the Lytä border crossing on Wednesday.

On the Russian side, about ten kilometers before the Lytä border station, there is a border checkpoint that you should not pass without a Schengen visa.

Russian a Finnish man traveled from Central Ostrobothnia, who works as a forest machine driver for a Russian employer in the Vyborg region. He did not want his name public.

Before, the man had crossed the border from Vaalimaa–Torfjanovka, when the driving distance between his homes in Finland and Russia had been less than 550 kilometers.

Now he visited his work site and his Russian wife for the first time from the north. The man had calculated that the distance would add up to almost 1,400 kilometers. He had prepared to sleep in his car for the night along the way.

An hour and a half had passed at the border check, even though there was little traffic.

“He’s used to it.”

The plan is to drive back to Finland for Christmas, if the Russian spouse has time to get a new passport and a visa for it. If it doesn’t work out, the couple will spend Christmas in Russia.

“Everything has become so difficult,” the man stated.