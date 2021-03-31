HS Live | Esa Saarinen’s last lecture as a professor at Aalto University live at 3.15 pm – farewell to the Moomin theses, the manger of the flattening and the Bond philosophy

Today, philosopher Esa Saarinen will give his farewell lecture at Aalto University. You can follow the lecture live on HS.fi.

Professor, philosopher Esa Saarinen has been popular at Aalto University since 2001 Philosophy and systems thinking course. The course will be implemented for the last time this spring, as Saarinen turns 68 in the summer and will retire from his university office.

Today, Esa Saarinen will give the last lecture of the course, which will also be his farewell lecture as a professor at Aalto. You can follow it live on HS.fi. Saarinen will lead the lecture from his home via Zoom. The lecture starts at 3.15 pm and ends at around 6 pm.

The title of the last lecture is And the sun rises.

“I refer to it as the beautiful, which I have been able to serve. And maybe to life anyway, ”says Esa Saarinen at home in Helsinki and moves a little.

“I think university is sublime. I still see in the university its centuries-old original beauty, its upper register dimension. ”

Philosophy and the Systems Thinking course has been completed by thousands of Aalto University students during its 21 seasons. On Youtube and as a podcast, lectures have been seen and heard more than a million times.

Before the corona, the course filled Aalto University’s largest lecture hall so that part of the course followed the course in the adjacent lecture hall as a stream. The Zoom lecture, which was also taken from Saari from home, has had its flair.

“I don’t have to think about performing and I can think cleaner. I feel that the participants are very close. It feels like we are sitting by the campfire. ”

Esa Saarinen is looking forward to her last lecture with great enthusiasm.

“What has happened in connection with, through, and made possible by these natures, at the same time, rises to the ball.”

