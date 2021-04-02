Friday, April 2, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Live | Cantores Minores ‘traditional John Passion for the Boys’ Choir soothes for Easter – HS will be performing today from 12 noon

by admin
April 2, 2021
in World
0

In a performance recorded two years ago, the choir is accompanied by the Finnish Baroque Orchestra.

Cantores Minores performed by the choir JS Bachin John’s Passion has already been part of many generations of Easter traditions.

It was first performed by the choir in 1955, and has been performed annually since 1975.

First debuted in St. Nicholas Church in Leipzig in 1724, the work represents the pinnacle of the passion tradition that flourished from the Middle Ages to the Baroque. In the work, Bach combined the best features of his spiritual and worldly melodic language with the entire dramatic history of suffering of Jesus.

.
#Live #Cantores #Minores #traditional #John #Passion #Boys #Choir #soothes #Easter #performing #today #noon

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The "International Monetary" warns of social unrest due to "Corona"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.