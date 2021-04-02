HS Live | Cantores Minores ‘traditional John Passion for the Boys’ Choir soothes for Easter – HS will be performing today from 12 noon

In a performance recorded two years ago, the choir is accompanied by the Finnish Baroque Orchestra.

Cantores Minores performed by the choir JS Bachin John’s Passion has already been part of many generations of Easter traditions.

It was first performed by the choir in 1955, and has been performed annually since 1975.

First debuted in St. Nicholas Church in Leipzig in 1724, the work represents the pinnacle of the passion tradition that flourished from the Middle Ages to the Baroque. In the work, Bach combined the best features of his spiritual and worldly melodic language with the entire dramatic history of suffering of Jesus.