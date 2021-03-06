HS Library When the system fails, the most selfish people are strong – in the book of the week, the end of the world is the last getaway

Man and nature are at the heart of Laura Gustafsson’s novel.

From the end of the world and many novels have been written about the collapse of the social order. Laura Gustafsson approaching the theme In the raven warrior (Into) from a restrained small-scale, down-to-earth Finnish perspective, not forgetting oblique humor.

The novel begins with an almost absurdly hopeful vision of the destruction of humanity. The protagonist, Orma, who grew up orphaned, is a nihilist with poor social skills and is excited about an impending catastrophe. He is naively sure of his own survival.

The wolverine thinks that there is a return to the time of Finnish national mythologies, when man knew his place in the cycle of nature and no chips from the neighbor were visible in the river.

“As the story progresses darker shades emerge ”, Toni Jerrman characterizes in its assessment (HS 14.8.2016). “Through radio and magazines, a picture emerges of the social turmoil, which in many respects follows the news flow familiar from the real world.”

In the end, the system deceives and people are largely left to their own devices. At that point, the most ruthless and selfish individuals are regrettably strong. And the Wolverine is not one of them.

“Hull warrior does not paint raffle destructions but focuses on the problems of small people, ”Jerrman writes. “For relationships, survival and a new way of getting used to everyday life. To the connection with nature and the randomness of life. Anxiety from childhood to anxiety and finding one’s own place. To hope and hopelessness. ”

Man bends for good and evil. But we are completely lost only when we give up other people and contact with the soil that feeds us.