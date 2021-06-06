HS Library What is the future of humanity and life on Earth? – HS Library’s book of the week answers

About four billion years ago, simple compounds formed a functional diversity that does not occur in inanimate nature. Now every corner of the planet is teeming with life.

That’s the starting point Kirsi Lehto, Harry Lehto and Pekka Janhusen for the work Life on Earth. What astrobiology says about us and our future (Ursa).

The most special features of life are its ability to reproduce and adapt. Major environmental changes have repeatedly caused great extinctions, but since then life has always risen to new growth and prosperity, as the publisher describes in his press release.

Over billions of years, changes in conditions and extinctions on Earth have led to the evolution of the current species.

Now humanity is profoundly shaping the living conditions of the earth. Alongside the slow biological evolution has emerged a cultural order of evolution that is many orders of magnitude faster, producing a technological society prone to external disasters.

What is the future of humanity and life on earth, the work of the trio of authors asks. Is it possible for humans to spread to other planets or space stations?

Kirsi Lehto is a plant virologist and author specializing in astrobiology and the birth of life, while Harry Lehto is an astronomer specializing in astrobiology. They both work at the University of Turku.

Pekka Janhunen is the research manager of the Finnish Meteorological Institute and the inventor of the electric sail for space travel.