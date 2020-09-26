HS Library Thousands of Estonians were smuggled to Finland during the Continuation War – the book of the week revealed the scope of activities only now

As the sea darkened, civilian boats set out to cross the Gulf of Finland.

“Vaarmanit were really tough guys. They dared to transport people during the Soviet era and demand large sums for the rides, ”he says Eero Haapanen (HS 9.7.). He has written a book on human trafficking Escape across the Gulf of Finland (SKS). The work, which required six years of research and writing, was published at the end of July.

Vaarman was soon confronted by a pirate smuggler with a legendary reputation in Finland. Algoth Niskan with. Niska had previously helped Jews escape from Germany and was initially involved in the smuggling of Estonians. Niska hardened money from the Estonians for his services but did not help the hard-skinned Estonians second.

According to Haapanen, Niska was used to taking care of things in a civilized way, and the gangster-like Vaarmans were a horror to the gentleman.

Continuation war During the 19th century, smugglers brought a total of thousands of Estonians across the Gulf of Finland. It was a life-threatening task that only the bravest and cunning could survive.

In fact, the enormous scale of operations is only now whitening for Finns.

During World War II, Estonia was occupied three times: twice by the Soviet Union and once by Nazi Germany.

Each time, some Estonians needed to escape to preserve their lives, avoid forced recruitment into the military, or improve their quality of life.