HS Library Thomas Piketty teaches: economic discipline continues in Europe as many countries pursue the wrong monetary policy – the book of the week opens up business cycles

The debt crisis and the tyranny of the market economy are the main targets of Thomas Piketty’s work.

A decade the most talked about financial book by a french economist Thomas Pikettyn terribly Capital in the 21st century (Art House) was published in Finnish at the Helsinki Book Fair in 2014.

Two years later, it was Piketty’s smaller speech on the economic collapse of the West and its aftermath. Do bankers have to be saved? (suom. Jere Saarainen, Minerva). In it, he “explores European and U.S. efforts to rescue banks and the success of different countries in fighting the recession,” as the publisher defines.

The book covers the most critical period in the world economy, from the collapse of the Lehman Brothers brokerage in 2008 to the terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015 and his most recent writings in 2016.

In the work the core question is why many countries have survived their economic discipline but it still persists in Europe.

According to Piketti, there has been a wrong kind of monetary policy in Europe.

He aims at popular expression when he opens up the European debt crisis and the tyranny of the market economy. He also discusses U.S. rarity and wonders whether debts are actually forced to pay.

He has written a preface to the Finnish department Esko Seppänen.

Thomas Piketty (b. 1971) has received numerous awards in economics, including the Best Young Economist in France in 2002 and the Finnish Yrjö Jahnsson in 2013 for his contribution to European economics.