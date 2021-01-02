HS Library The spirit of the time crystallized at one end in Tampere – the book of the week contains Juice’s own perceptions of each of his songs from the 1980s

The memoir is another part of a legendary series of radio interviews.

About radio interviews compiled book Juice speaks II contain Juice Widow (1950–2006) own perceptions of each of his songs from the 1980s.

The work is a continuation of the previous part published by Into Publishing House a year ago and is based on Radio 957’s legendary 40-hour Juice 40 program series. Widow went through his production of song by song Harri Tuominen and Waldemar Wallenius in honor of its 40th anniversary. For a book of more than 300 pages, speeches are delivery Kaj Lipponen.

Exactly 40 years ago, Leskinen was “a creative artist in a great pull and his Slam band at their best” as Vesa Sirén characterizes the book in the evaluation (HS 14.9.). “Recorded since the late 1980s The spirit of the time as the name implies, the album crystallized the spirit of the time, and the biggest hit is still relevant Symptoms of poisoning. ”

That disk after that, however, the personal chemistry of the Slam band no longer worked properly, and Juice’s career also began to wane at its best flight. Bassist Hannu Tervaharjun the firings were the beginning of the end of the Slam.

“However, Leskinen witnessed as soon as the band disbanded Documentalbum to be able to make a full-length album on its own and decomposed the Tervaharju schism into a gentle Hannuto the song, ”Sirén writes.

Juice’s next, larger line-up, the Grand Slam, did a lot, Sirén said, but an equally tight ensemble was rarely surprised.

Sirén’s testimony according to Vol 2 is not as interesting as Vol 1, which also covered the development of the Widow since childhood. However, the new book is a necessary reference work if you want to know what Leskinen himself thought of any of his songs from the 1980s.

“At the same time, the rich lyrical samples remind us that the best lyrics work without music where Leskinen admires Lauri Viidan and Oiva Paloheimon even poems, ”he writes.