HS Library The sleeping mat, a sweet dream sand thrower, was an ambassador for the totalitarian dictatorship – the book of the week tells of the creation of a class struggle

Finland the children riddled for thirty years, with which a standard hero of Tampere’s Tohlop children’s programs would arrive to throw Unihiekka in the eyes of the audience. By road? By train? On a kickboard? By helicopter?

Everyone knew the Sleeping Mat, but only recently have people been excited to ask where the Sleeping Mat actually came from – and for what purpose?

In recent years, few realized that the sweet doll was an ambassador for a totalitarian dictatorship. Sakari Silvolan fresh book Cold War on the sleeping mat (SKS) tells the story of a puppet figure who was supposed to be a gentle ambassador of socialism and a mannequin of success for East Germany.

Silvola has traveled in the footsteps of her childhood TV favorite in both Tampere and Germany, researched archives and interviewed puppet animation creators.

East German television documents don’t spin in vain: The sleeping mat is born as a fighter for class struggle.

East and West Germany compete and struggle with each other in all walks of life, of which the new and wonderful television is not the least. After all, a moving image crosses national borders.

DDR celebrates as a significant achievement that the official start date of TV operations is 21.12. 1952 – Joseph Stalin birthday. West Germany will prepare for the race a full four days later.

In 1959, GDR television bosses read the little news printed in western newspapers. The West begins its own program with the established bell-ringing of Eastern children’s programs. Nukkkumatti, who is familiar from folk tales, is becoming a mascot.

East Berlin is not timely. In just over three weeks, DDR television is set to develop its own Sleeping Mat, which wedges a nipple into the box before a class enemy fairy tale character.

Two Germans, two sleeping mats. In the west Sandmännchen, in the east Unser Sandmännchen aka Our Sleeping Mat.

Like us: the age-old uke of the East sneaks into Yle’s TV2 programming in 1973 and stays on the channel tenaciously until the last night of 2003.

Unser Sandmännchen no need to guess the homeland. The sleeping mat rides on Trabant and Wartburg and throws into space Lenin a Soviet ship decorated with a picture.

The character meets children in pioneer camps, in bold concrete suburbs and in the eye of the GDR, the Palace of the Republic, which is experiencing a fate after German reunification. Asbestos is found in the building, it is found to be toxic and rolled to the ground.

DDR’s television is constantly on standby for two periods of Nukkumat’s mourning, one for summer and one for winter. They lack clever walks, and the Sleeping Mat arrives at the children uphill. The guest and children do not play or play, and the atmosphere is depressing.

Episodes are set aside for evenings to tell of the death of a high-ranking politician in the GDR or the Soviet Union. Such an evening is, for example, August 1, 1973, when the people are informed of the leader of the country Walter Ulbrichtin death.