HS Library The journalist took his whole family to the lessons of Siberia, resulting in a rich book on the daily life, natural resources and threatened future of the region.

Jussi Konttinen’s work also explores the Russian administration’s historical relationship with Siberia.

In 2016 Editor of Helsingin Sanomat Jussi Konttinen got his wife and three children persuaded the family to spend a year in Siberia. Yakutia, or the Republic of Sawmill, and more precisely the village of Töhtyr with about 800 inhabitants, were chosen as the place of residence.

Yakutia, rich in soil, has both gas and oil as well as diamonds, an extreme continental climate and most of the area is taiga and tundra. The difference between Southern Finland and the Helsinki metropolitan area is therefore large.

Nonetheless, the Containers lived a fairly ordinary family life, which Siberia (HS books) describes vividly.

The children walked to school in the forty-degree frost, got used to the outdoor hoods and the occasional cockroaches, bought a winter-hardy car, and went on excursions.

In addition During his time in Yakutia, Jussi Konttinen made many longer stories, the contribution of which further enriches the work.

There is plenty of information about the region’s stunning nature and fauna as well as the threat of climate change. Its traces in the Arctic are already clear.

The importance of Siberia for Russia is also expanding. According to Konttinen, it could become a locomotive of Russia’s development, but this would require Moscow to dare to give the regions freedom, power and responsibility for their wealth.