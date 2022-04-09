HS Library The book of the week provides answers to questions that preoccupy dog ​​owners

The easy-to-read novelty is also suitable for younger readers.

How the wild beast in the wilderness has developed into a childish lover or a reliable working dog, asks Tuula Nyström just published a book How the wolf became a dog (Art House).

In its bulletin, the publisher goes on to list the key questions in the book: How has the relationship between man and dog become so deep that we are talking about man’s best friend?

The novelty “describes the evolution of the dog from prehistory to the present day, utilizing the latest research data,” the publisher describes. “The book reviews the similarities in the behavior of the wolf and the dog and the differences that led to the dog’s transformation into a human partner and helper.”

Tuula Nyström, who previously wrote non-fiction books on European hedgehogs, has been actively involved in the protection of wildlife. He has also been involved in the activities of the Parliament’s Environment and Nature Group for a long time.

