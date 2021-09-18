HS Library The book of the week is a brutal, emotional work about your own son’s death – and feels like physical pain to the reader

No Result
The book of the week is a brutal, emotional work about your own son's death – and feels like physical pain to the reader

September 18, 2021
Naja Marie Aidt does a great service in saying the most painful thing.

In March 2015 Settled in Brooklyn Naja Marie Aidtin 25 years old Carlboy dies in an accident in Copenhagen. When a mother receives information about her son’s death, she is visiting Denmark, with her brother’s family. A call from the hospital is made by her ex-husband.

In his work If death has taken something from you, give it back. Carlin’s book (For the purposes of this Regulation, the Carls Bog , suom. Katriina Huttunen, S&S. 160 p.) Aidt goes through his pain freshly, from the initial shock, without sparing himself and the reader. He writes about his son and his son. And about himself and himself.

How can you survive the death of your child? That is the first question. The second is: how can you write about your own child’s death? And third: how can one write about it immediately after death – when death has come without warning, as an accident?

Aidt’s raw, emotional mourning book feels like physical pain to the reader.

“There is talk of death and there is still too little writing in the West ’, Anni Valtonen wrote the book in a review (HS 21.3.2018). “Even less about the death of your own child.”

According to Valtonen, Aidt does a great service in saying the most painful things:

“In his linguistically clear and brutally emotional work, Aidt opens something that leaves a lasting imprint on the reader.”

