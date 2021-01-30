HS Library Sweden set about hoofing Russia – book of the week is a thriller that takes its hero to the center of a power struggle in St. Petersburg

Martin Österdahl suggests that Vladimir Putin is not the whole of Russia.

Swedish television Former program director of Svt Martin Österdahl (b. 1973) threw himself from a safe civilian profession in the summer of 2016 into a highly competitive field: as a detective writer.

Yes it was worth it.

Immediately the first work A ruthless reality (Be inte om nåd, suom. Aki Räsänen, Lobby & Co., 496 p.) Was a success. It also opened a whole series, located mainly in Russia. It is a question of the state of democracy and the political legacy of the Soviet Union.

So A ruthless reality differs sharply from the mainstream of the Scandic Noir factory.

“I have always been much more interested in the Anglo-American suspense thrillers, detective stories than Nordic, which also appears in In a ruthless reality, ”Says Österdahl Jukka Petäjän in an interview (HS 6.10. 2017). “One of my absolute favorites is the British author Robert Harris. ”

My background explains also Österdahl’s interest in Russia. He made his first contacts with the then Soviet Union and Eastern Europe in general behind the Iron Curtain while singing in the children’s opera of the Royal Opera, which made many concert trips east.

Prior to his career in television, he studied economics, Russian culture and language, and Eastern European studies, and provided the Swedes with a background in the Russian telecommunications market in St. Petersburg in 1996.

These experiences are also clearly visible in the Ruthless Reality. Max Anger, who works at that Swedish security threat mapping incubator, goes to St. Petersburg to find out about the strange disappearance of his colleague and loved one, Pashie Kovalenko, in the midst of sensitive work assignments.

Pashie is a Crimean Tatar, Max is a former soldier.

In traditional thinking Russia is Sweden’s closest enemy. That alone makes it bad.

However, Österdahl does not want to look at relations between Sweden and Russia in such a one-sided way:

“Sweden also has a fear of Russia, which is familiar from other Western countries. I would like to remind you that we should understand Russia much more nuancedly than is customary in Western propaganda. I can’t really believe that Russia, for example, would be a real military threat to Sweden. “

