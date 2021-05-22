HS Library Sweden betrayed Finland a couple of times. Or did you disappoint? – The book of the week updates the history of neighborly relations

There is a perception in Finland that the Western neighbor betrayed the promises he made to us in the Winter War and again in the early stages of European cooperation.

More relevant at the time of a political history researcher Mikko Majanderin book Complexes, competition and partnership (Siltala, 2021) Relations between Finland and Sweden could not appear. Sweden has rarely been as closely compared as the corona in 2020.

Majander opens his book, quoting from 1994 Max Jakobson, according to which Finnish-Swedish relations are strained by “historical traumas”. They would sometimes have required a “psychiatrist to help politicians and diplomats”.

Finnish-Swedish relations could, of course, go through a history of co-operation, but Majander focuses on a question related to Finnish self-understanding and which has plagued many social influencers and decision-makers: can Sweden be trusted?

The three ks in the title of the book are not in random order: complexes, then competition, and finally partnership, in many places rather competitive partnership.

Did you betray me Sweden What promises to Finland in the Winter War and again in the early stages of European co-operation?

There was no formal or direct agreement on either occasion. Maybe it wasn’t even until the trust was broken.

However, the idea that Sweden is deceiving has been a constantly present and useful stimulator of national competition in the arenas of the new global and European era.