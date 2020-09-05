HS Library Rage arises behind the wheel – the guide of the week is expounded to an issue that impacts everybody in highway visitors

Tero Somp’s crime novel offers with reckless drivers and self-righteousness.

Within the ninth in his crime novel Tero Somppi introduces a brand new protagonist. Initially printed in 2016 Livid (Myllylahti) returnee Ari Method begins on the Helsinki Legal Police.

“The topic of the suspense novel is carelessness in visitors, which impacts us all,” Somppi himself describes the background of his work. “Tracing a visitors buyer forces everybody to consider their very own function in every day visitors.”

Tero Somppi (b. 1972) works within the Protection Forces in safety roles and side-by-side at Hartwall Area as a legislation enforcement officer – and thus additionally works onerous on thrillers.

He usually describes a police investigation intimately. Livid Ari Method has to cope with the holder of the best of self-sufficiency. The individual in query screens and assaults the motive force who induced the accident.

From the facbook, Method finds an entire group that encourages rage.

Be that as it might, the central character of the guide is named by the surname of the latest jewellery shopper “Roosna”.